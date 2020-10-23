VIDEO: Listen to Gwen Stefani's New Song 'Here This Christmas'

Hallmark Channel is partnering with Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum performer, songwriter, and recording artist, Gwen Stefani.

Crown Media Family Networks today announce that Hallmark Channel is partnering with Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum performer, songwriter, and recording artist, Gwen Stefani, and Grammy Award winning songwriter, producer and singer, Ryan Tedder, on the creation of an all-new original song, "Here This Christmas", which will serve as the theme music for the network's beloved annual programming event, Countdown to Christmas. The single, written and produced by Tedder and Grammy nominated songwriter, producer and musician, Brent Kutzle, and recorded by Stefani, will be released today, October 23, in conjunction with the launch of Countdown to Christmas.

In addition, Stefani recorded a fresh, modern cover of the classic Christmas carol, "Sleigh Ride", also produced by Tedder and Kutzle along with Brandon Collins. Both songs are the focal point of all Countdown to Christmas promotional spots, play in heavy rotation on Sirius XM's Hallmark Channel Radio, and available wherever consumers get their music.

"Here This Christmas" and "Sleigh Ride" are featured on a reissue of the Deluxe Edition of Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas holiday album on Interscope Records available now at all digital retailers. Originally released in 2017 You Make It Feel Like Christmas debuted on Billboard's Top Seasonal Albums chart and featured six originals and six classic holiday tunes. You Make It Feel Like Christmas Deluxe Edition arrived in 2018 with five added songs including originals "Cheer For The Elves" and "Secret Santa" written by Gwen Stefani, Justin Tranter and busbee, as well as covers of classics "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," "Winter Wonderland" and "Feliz Navidad ft. Mon Laferte."

"Music, an absolutely fundamental component of the entire holiday experience, is central to Countdown to Christmas, and we have always wanted our own holiday theme song," said Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. "Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of Gwen Stefani and Ryan Tedder in the creation and recording of 'Here This Christmas' is a dream come true and I am confident the single will add a whole new dimension to our seasonal programming event and become an instant holiday hit."

Stefani, a three-time Grammy Award winner, has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, frontwoman for iconic band No Doubt, and multi-platinum solo artist. To date, she's sold more than 50 million units worldwide. Stefani currently serves as a coach on the 19th season of the four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series "The Voice."

Three-time Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer, Ryan Tedder, has worked with everyone from Adele to Paul McCartney, Beyonce to Taylor Swift, John Legend to Anitta, to name just a few, in addition to being the founding member, lead singer, writer and producer of the multi-platinum selling band OneRepublic. As a producer, Ryan has received the GRAMMY(R) Award for "Album of the Year", as a songwriter, Ryan has received the National Music Publishers' Association's Songwriter Icon Award at the NMPA annual meeting, as well as multiple Diamond Awards certified by the RIAA. Ryan is also a producer and mentor on the NBC show, "Songland," which just wrapped its second season. Tedder and Brent Kutzle, from OneRepublic, most recently worked with Brandon Collins on OneRepublic's Red Rocks show and Collins has worked on orchestrations for Paul McCartney, U2, Dua Lipa and the Jonas Brothers.

