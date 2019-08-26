VIDEO: Listen to Bibi Bourelly's New Single 'Wet'

Billboard reports that songwriter-turned-artist Bibi Bourelly has released a single from her upcoming album: "Wet." Listen below!

"I thought I was ready far before I actually was. If it were up to me, I would've dropped an album at 6," she recently told Billboard. "But only now I'm realizing there was, and still is, a lot to learn."

Bourelly wrote Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money," and Nick Brewer's "Talk To Me." She has released three EPs thus far.

Read the original story on Billboard.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You