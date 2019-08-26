VIDEO: Listen to Bibi Bourelly's New Single 'Wet'
Billboard reports that songwriter-turned-artist Bibi Bourelly has released a single from her upcoming album: "Wet." Listen below!
"I thought I was ready far before I actually was. If it were up to me, I would've dropped an album at 6," she recently told Billboard. "But only now I'm realizing there was, and still is, a lot to learn."
Bourelly wrote Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money," and Nick Brewer's "Talk To Me." She has released three EPs thus far.
Read the original story on Billboard.