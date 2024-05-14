Video: The Black Crowes Release Video for 'Wilted Rose' With Lainey Wilson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary rock band The Black Crowes has released a stunning visual for “Wilted Rose,” their collaboration with GRAMMY-winning country superstar Lainey Wilson from their critically acclaimed album Happiness Bastards.

The visual features incredible footage of Wilson’s surprise guest performance with the band at their unforgettable, sold-out opening night of the Happiness Bastards Tour at the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House. Complete with behind-the-scenes film of Wilson with the band backstage and at rehearsals, as well as additional footage from the tour, the visual captures that magic that exudes from the collaboration of the two magnetic forces that are The Black Crowes and Lainey Wilson.

This release follows the conclusion of The Black Crowes’ North American leg of the Happiness Bastards Tour. The Crowes will also be reuniting with rock legends Aerosmith this fall on their farewell PEACE OUT™ tour.

Tickets to all shows are available HERE.

THE BLACK CROWES 2024 TOUR DATES:

May 14, 2024 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024 London, UK Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024 Wolverhampton, UK The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

May 24, 2024 Paris, FR L'Olympia

May 27, 2024 Milan, IT Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024 Frankfurt, DE Alte Oper

May 30, 2024 Stuttgart, DE Liederhalle

June 1, 2024 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024 Copenhagen, DK Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024 Sôlvesborg, SE Sweden Rock Festival**

June 9, 2024 Mérida, ES STONE & MUSIC Festival**

July 19, 2024 St. Paul, Minnesota Minnesota Yacht Club**

Sep 1, 2024 Aspen, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience**

Sep 13, 2024 East Aurora, NY Borderland Festival**

Sep 14, 2024 Asbury Park, NJ Sea.Here.Now Festival**

Sep 23, 2024 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center*

Sep 26, 2024 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center*

Sep 29, 2024 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Oct 2, 2024 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center*

Oct 5, 2024 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena*

Oct 8, 2024 Washington, DC Capital One Arena*

Oct 11, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena*

Oct 14, 2024 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center*

Oct 17, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Arena*

Oct 20, 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 31, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center*

Nov 3, 2024 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center*

Nov 6, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center*

Nov 9, 2024 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

Nov 12, 2024 Tulsa, OK BOK Center*

Nov 15, 2024 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center*

Nov 18, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena*

Nov 21, 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center*

Nov 24, 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena*

Nov 27, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center*

Nov 30, 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center*

Dec 4, 2024 San Jose, CA SAP Center*

Dec 7, 2024 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum*

Dec 28, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center)*

Dec 31, 2024 Boston, MA TD Garden*

Jan 4, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena*

Jan 7, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena*

Jan 10, 2024 Montreal, QC Bell Centre*

Jan 13, 2024 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center*

Jan 16, 2024 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Jan 19, 2024 Chicago, IL United Center*

Jan 22, 2024 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center*

Jan 25, 2024 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center*

Feb 11, 2024 Orlando, FL Kia Center*

Feb 14, 2024 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena*

Feb 17, 2024 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena*

Feb 20, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena*

Feb 23, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*

Feb 26, 2024 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center*

*Aerosmith Date

**Festival Date

About The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes are leaving the bulls in the past. 15 years after their last album of original music, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards - their 10th studio album. Some may say the project has been several tumultuous years in the making, but we argue it's arriving at just the right time. Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll. In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, The Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at its very best - gritty, loud, and in your face.

Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they've made a triumphant return to form with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map. The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 and the experiences of years past transcribed themself through the music as the band found their way back to their roots. And it's finally here - Happiness Bastards is out now.

