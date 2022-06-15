VIDEO: Junior Varsity Unveil Moving New Video for 'Share Ur Feelings'

Los Angeles alt-rock outfit Junior Varsity have unveiled a moving new video for their latest single "Share Ur Feelings," which marked their first music from the group since their 2021 self-titled debut EP, Junior Varsity.

"Share Ur Feelings" is the perfect score for the compelling visual which examines the complexities of human connection and emotions attached to the dynamic relationships between two or more people. In the video, each person either has a red or a green line through them while interacting with another person.

The red line signifies a person is unwanted in the situation by the person who has a green line. And two people interacting that both have green lines are clearly interested in each other. It's the kind of thought-provoking concept meant to make you feel something that Junior Varsity has successfully achieved with everything they put out.

To date, Junior Varsity has been covered by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, The FADER, Pigeons & Planes, Office Magazine, PASTE Magazine and more. Check out the new video and stay tuned for more music this year.

Los Angeles duo Junior Varsity just wants to feel something. The world can seem cold and unfeeling-now more than ever-which makes real emotion stand out amid the gray. That's why Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel started Junior Varsity in 2019, and it's a mission that they've held to as they've begun to finally release their thorny genre-blending, punk-pop anthems.

Their new single "Cold Blood" is their first, but they've already built a devoted group of followers through their sweaty, sometimes bloody live shows and the videos they've uploaded to Instagram, where their cracked refractions of bedroom R&B, DIY indie pop, and mid-'00s radio rock are paired with dreamlike visuals. Those snippets hinted at a rich emotional world, and fans quickly gravitated.

Without a single song out, Junior Varsity got press from tastemaking outlets like Pigeons and Planes and sold out shows on both coasts, creating a cultish following that culminated in "Cold Blood" receiving a Zane Lowe premiere, all while they remained true to the ethic that got them there in the first place-not caring at all what other people thought.

As trying as 2020 was, it gave them a lot of time to experiment with new sounds and now they're on the eve of releasing a whole project. Junior Varsity are ready to be back in the world again, to play shows, to sweat, to scream, and to feel it all reflected back at them as they share their passion.

Watch the new music video here: