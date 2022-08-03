VIDEO: Goose Release 'Day of Show' Radio City Music Hall Documentary Short

Connecticut rock band Goose, currently in the midst of a career-defining summer tour, released the newest episode of their behind-the-scenes video series, Day of Show. Shot and directed by Bryan Murphy, the intimate video captures Goose's epic pair of sold-out shows at New York City's legendary venue, Radio City Music Hall.

Footage includes the band, crew, close friends and family, and fans reveling in the joy of the milestone weekend during which Goose celebrated the release of their critically acclaimed studio album, Dripfield.

In addition to a vivid look at the band's performances, both of which featured one acoustic and two electric sets, the video highlights sit-ins from Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, Father John Misty, Stuart Bogie, Dave Nelson, and Dripfield producer D. James Goodwin.

Goose's summer has been defined by landmark festival sets with the quintet igniting crowds at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Peach Music Festival, Newport Folk Festival, and more.

Subsequent summer plans include stops at Bridgeview, IL's Sacred Rose (August 26-28), Port Townsend, WA's Thing (August 26), and Charleston, SC's Resonance Music and Arts Festival (September 15-17). Inaugural headlining shows at Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 18), and Los Angeles, CA's Greek Theatre (August 21) round out the summer months.

The band will also bring its unique blend of groove-driven improvisational indie rock to iconic theaters and revered festivals through the South and Midwest this fall. Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For more information, visit here.

Watch the new video here:

DRIPFIELD FALL TOUR 2022

8/12 - Columbia, MD - The Chrysalis Amphitheater

8/13 - Columbia, MD - The Chrysalis Amphitheater

8/16 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

8/17 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

8/18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

8/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

8/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

8/23 - Stateline, NV - South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe (SOLD OUT)

8/25 - Portland, OR - The Square

9/29 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT)

9/30 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT)

10/1 - Atlanta, GA - Pullman Yards

10/2 - Atlanta, GA - Pullman Yards

10/4 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/6 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

10/7 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

10/7-10/9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/11 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

10/13 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

10/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

10/15 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

10/14-10/16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits