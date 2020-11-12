VIDEO: FLEET FOXES Release Video for 'Sunblind'

Fleet Foxes have released a new Sean Pecknold directed video.

Fleet Foxes have released a new Sean Pecknold directed video for "Sunblind" off their widely celebrated, fourth full length Shore, which was surprise released digitally on, September 22nd, at 6:31 am PT/9:31 am ET, the Autumnal Equinox.

Watch the video for "Sunblind" below!

The video takes the viewer on a stunning international architectural, geographical and creative tour through never before seen behind the scenes footage of the album's two-year recording sessions. for the fifteen song, fifty-five minute Shore, shot between September 2018 until September 2020. Featured locations include Long Pond studio in Hudson Valley, NY, St. Germain in Paris and Vox in Los Angeles. The "Sunblind" video provides a look into the close collaboration between Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold and multi-talented recording and production engineer Beatriz Bartola, who was a constant throughout the recording process. In addition, "Sunblind" features select footage from the Kersti Jan Werdal directed 16 mm road movie named for the latest release.

In a recent interview Pecknold explained that "Sunblind" was the last song to come together, and recorded only a few weeks prior to release.

It really is this big centerpiece and is the anchor that all the other songs are tied to. I wanted to make a song that celebrated my heroes in an explicit way - people who have passed and who I want to honor in the music. That was a big focus of mine, helping them stay alive through these memories. Music is this weird invisible form of immortality for these people, and I wanted to do it in a joyous way and reframe some of the sorrow of loss into a kind of celebration.

"Sunblind" is the latest video from Shore, directed by Sean Pecknold, who, alongside Adi Goodrich, were behind the recent "Can I Believe You" video. You can view that video HERE.

Following the release of the album, Fleet Foxes hosted sold out outdoor screenings of the aforementioned Kersti Jan Werdal directed film companion to the album, an art film that showcases the landscapes of the Pacific Northwest set to the score of the album. The outdoor screenings, presented in part by YETI, took place in Portland, LA, Brooklyn, Austin, Seattle and Chicago.

