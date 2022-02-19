VIDEO: Dick Van Dyke and Wife Arlene Silver Perform 'Everybody Loves a Lover'

Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver released a video singing Doris Day's famous hit single, "Everybody Loves a Lover". The 1958 success features lyrics by Richard Adler and is composed by Robert Allen. The song has been rerecorded by a number of other successful artists, including The Shirelles, but most recently by Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke. The Vantastix include Eric Bradley, Bryan Chadima, Dick Van Dyke, and Mike Mendyke. The group is a barbershop quartet that Van Dyke put together back in 2020 according to Vanity Fair.

The music video features Arlene & The Vantastix, but features Dick Van Dyke and famous trumpet-player Tony Guerrero. According to the video description, it was "filmed on location in Los Angeles at 'SUPERSHOW' the art installation by artist duo David Allen Burns and Austin Young aka Fallen Fruit." Van Dyke, 96, and Silver, 50, will celebrate their ten year anniversary on February 29th according to Oh No They Didn't Live Journal.



Dick Van Dyke is a World War II United States Army Air Corps veteran, actor, comedian, writer, singer, dancer, and producer whose career in entertainment has spanned almost seven decades. Van Dyke starred in the films Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and in the TV series The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis: Murder. He recently appeared in supporting roles in Night at the Museum and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

Recipient of five Emmys, a Tony and a Grammy, Van Dyke was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995. He received the Screen Actors Guild's highest honor, the SAG Life Achievement Award, in 2013. Van Dyke has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7021 Hollywood Boulevard and has also been recognized as a Disney Legend.

Watch the couple perform 'Everybody Loves a Lover' below!