VIDEO: DCappella Drops 'Cantina Band' Video For Star Wars Day
The video for “Cantina Band” marks the first time ever an outside film crew was permitted to shoot within Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World.
In honor of Star Wars Day, today DCappella, Disney's premier a cappella singing sensation, unveiled a video for "Cantina Band," their take on the song composed by John Williams which appeared in the 1977 film, Star Wars: A New Hope. After premiering on People.com this morning, the video is now available to watch below.
Today DCappella also announced a fall US tour, "Deck the Halls with Disney Featuring DCappella." Kicking off November 4 in Spokane, WA, the cross-country trek runs through to the holidays concluding on December 23 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 13. All dates and details are available here, and an itinerary is included below. The US tour follows a Japanese run this summer.
The video for "Cantina Band" marks the first time ever an outside film crew was permitted to shoot within Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and the first music video ever captured on-site. The song is part of Magic Reimagined, the latest EP by DCappella released on Friday and available now here.
Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, DCappella originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the "American Idol" stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has toured throughout North America and Japan.
Watch the performance video here:
Tour Dates
AUGUST
5-21 - Tokyo - Tokyu Theatre Orb
25-28 - Osaka - Orix Theater
30 -Hiroshima - Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall
SEPTEMBER
2 - Fukuoka - Fukuoka Sun Palace
4 - Kagoshima - Kawasho Hall (Kagoshima Citizens' Culture Hall) No. 1 Hall
6 - Nagoya - Japan Special Ceramics Civic Center Forest Hall
9 - Sapporo - Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater hitaru
NOVEMBER
4 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
5 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre
6 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
8 - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatrea
9 - Bakersfield, CA -The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre
11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim
12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center for the Performing Artsa
13 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Kavli Theatre
15 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
16 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre
17 - Mesa, AZ - Ikelda Theater
19 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theater
20 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
22 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall
23 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
25 - Stafford, TX - Stafford Centre
26 - Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium
27 - San Antonio, TX - HEB Performance Hall
29 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center
30 - Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall
DECEMBER
2-Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
3 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center
4 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
6 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
7 - Lynchburg, VA - Academy Center of the Arts
9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
10 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre
11 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
13 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center
15 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
16 - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center
17 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre at Westbury
18 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC
20 - Lima, OH - Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center
21 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
22 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
23 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre