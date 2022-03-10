VIDEO: Cleopatra Records Releases New Music Video 'X Moves' From DREAMING HOLLYWOOD Film Soundtrack

Cleopatra Records has released the first official music video from their upcoming Motion Picture soundtrack release for the cult film DREAMING HOLLYWOOD. The song "X Moves" features the late DMX along with Bootsy Collins on bass, Steve Howe (YES) on guitars and Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) on drums.

Along with DMX, Bootsy Collins, Steve Howe and Ian Paice, the soundtrack includes selections from hip hop icons ONYX, goth-metal idol JYRKI 69, New Jersey surf punks DENTIST as well as choice tracks from up-and-coming Hollywood artists ready to make their mark on the global music scene!

Described as "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" meets Tarantino action, DREAMING HOLLYWOOD takes a deep dive into dive into Ray Balfi's bizarre world of psychotic drug dealers, incompetent cops and social rejects as he tries to begin a new life-direction and shops his cartoon screenplay to 100 L.A. production companies.

While facing rejection after rejection Ray learns that someone has stolen his script and made his movie, "The Dog's Meow" without his permission. Now, Ray's already messed-up life is thrown into catastrophic mayhem. This dark, action ride slowly reels you into its Kubrick-like world of oddballs, outcasts and sociopaths. Punctuated by magical musical interludes and hyper-violent killing sprees, DREAMING HOLLYWOOD delivers one of the wildest rides you'll take this year!

The film stars Turk Matthews (CSI:NY, ENTOURAGE, CRIMINAL MINDS), Link Ruiz (THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, NCIS, RAY DONOVAN), Madelyn Allen (DUKE AND DAMMIT, NATURAL DISASTERS) and Eliot (STAND AND DELIVER, 21 JUMP STREET), along with appearances by Rafael Sigler (GENTEFIED), Ben Lin (FRESH OFF THE BOAT, LAW & ORDER, MORTAL COMBAT) and Thomas Evans (THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, GENERAL HOSPITAL, CRIMINAL MINDS).

DREAMING HOLLYWOOD's official motion picture soundtrack will be released digitally on March 15th, 2022 and as a limited-edition Audio CD that's included in the Deluxe Home Entertainment Blu Ray package on March 22nd, 2022.

Watch the new music video here: