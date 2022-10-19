VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Releases Video for 'Beautiful (2022 Version)' Directed by Fiona Jane Burgess

A new music video for Christina Aguilera's iconic and impactful track "Beautiful" is premiering on Christina's official YouTube channel.

Directed by award-winning UK-based filmmaker Fiona Jane Burgess, "Beautiful (2022 Version)" explores the song's message of self-acceptance, self-esteem and personal empowerment through vignettes of modern young people in a provocative visual critique of contemporary culture both online and in real life. An outspoken human rights activist, Burgess is drawn to projects that empower humanity and provoke debate.

The filmmaker runs regular workshops in an adolescent psychiatric unit as a drama and arts facilitator and is an advocate for greater mental health awareness. The themes of "Beautiful" reverberate in the World Health Organization's World Mental Health Day 2022 (commemorated on October 10) which aims to "make mental health and well-being for all a global priority."

The new "Beautiful" video helps kick off RCA/Legacy's celebration of the 20th anniversary of Christina Aguilera's 2002 breakout masterpiece Stripped. RCA/Legacy will release a deluxe digital edition of the album--featuring new cover art and bonus tracks--to all DSPs on Friday October 21st. The 20th anniversary edition of Stripped may be pre-ordered HERE.

Five music videos from Stripped--"The Voice Within," "Beautiful," "Can't Hold Us Down," "Fighter" and "Drrty" (featuring Redman)--have been up-rezzed with new high definition versions available on Christina's YouTube channel on Friday, October 21.

Watch the new music video here: