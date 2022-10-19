Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Releases Video for 'Beautiful (2022 Version)' Directed by Fiona Jane Burgess

The video for "Beautiful" is premiering on Christina's official YouTube channel.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

A new music video for Christina Aguilera's iconic and impactful track "Beautiful" is premiering on Christina's official YouTube channel.

Directed by award-winning UK-based filmmaker Fiona Jane Burgess, "Beautiful (2022 Version)" explores the song's message of self-acceptance, self-esteem and personal empowerment through vignettes of modern young people in a provocative visual critique of contemporary culture both online and in real life. An outspoken human rights activist, Burgess is drawn to projects that empower humanity and provoke debate.

The filmmaker runs regular workshops in an adolescent psychiatric unit as a drama and arts facilitator and is an advocate for greater mental health awareness. The themes of "Beautiful" reverberate in the World Health Organization's World Mental Health Day 2022 (commemorated on October 10) which aims to "make mental health and well-being for all a global priority."

The new "Beautiful" video helps kick off RCA/Legacy's celebration of the 20th anniversary of Christina Aguilera's 2002 breakout masterpiece Stripped. RCA/Legacy will release a deluxe digital edition of the album--featuring new cover art and bonus tracks--to all DSPs on Friday October 21st. The 20th anniversary edition of Stripped may be pre-ordered HERE.

Five music videos from Stripped--"The Voice Within," "Beautiful," "Can't Hold Us Down," "Fighter" and "Drrty" (featuring Redman)--have been up-rezzed with new high definition versions available on Christina's YouTube channel on Friday, October 21.

Watch the new music video here:

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Releases Video for 'Beautiful (2022 Version)' Directed by Fiona Jane Burgess
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI TechnologyVIDEO: Okay Kaya Shares 'Inside of a Plum' Visual Made By DALL·E 2 AI Technology
October 19, 2022

Okay Kaya, aka Kaya Wilkins, shares an intoxicating video for her new single “Inside of a Plum,” a song inspired by ketamine therapy from her upcoming world-building album, SAP. For the song’s video, made in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist Austin Lee, Kaya fed thousands of images and text to DALL·E 2 - OpenAI to create new images.
Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'Hrishikesh Hirway Unveils New Single 'Still Dreaming'
October 19, 2022

Acclaimed musician and Song Exploder host/creator Hrishikesh Hirway unveils a new song, “Still Dreaming,” co-produced with Grammy-winning producer Dan Wilson (Taylor Swift, Adele, Leon Bridges), along with a video directed by Demi Adejuyigbe. A run of live performances with Jenny Owen Youngs will bring Hirway to new cities.
Glen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian RefugeesGlen Hansard Shares Song 'Take Heart' Feat. Marketa Irglova & Ukrainian Refugees
October 19, 2022

Irglova’s inclusion was natural on a number of levels for Hansard as he was aware her parents back in her native Czech Republic had taken in multiple families from Ukraine. Irglova, now living in Iceland had been back this summer to visit and was equally moved by the issues at hand. Watch the new performance video now!
Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'Chloe Wilder Releases New Single 'House By The Water'
October 19, 2022

Her debut single was co-written and produced by Eric Scullin (John K., RZA), and mixed and mastered by Grammy Award winners Rob Kinelski and John Greenham (Billie Eilish) as well as “You & Lonely,” co-written by Cloe and produced by Jayme Silverstein (Alicia Keys, Miguel, Estelle). Last year Wilder dropped her debut EP Teenage Lullabies.
BLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify SinglesBLONDSHELL Shares New Song 'Cartoon Earthquake' For Spotify Singles
October 19, 2022

Blondshell has herself on the map this year with the release of three critically acclaimed singles: her debut “Olympus,” “Kiss City,” and this summer’s “Sepsis,” which Rolling Stone listed as their #1 Pick of the Month for their “Recommends” column as they called it a “phenomenally catchy alt-rock blast from her hotly buzzed upcoming debut LP.”