VIDEO: Carly Rae Jepsen Releases 'The Loneliest Time' Video Featuring Rufus Wainwright

Her new album, "The Lonliest Time," will be released on October 21.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Last week Carly Rae Jepsen released the title track to her upcoming album The Loneliest Time. The last single to be released from her highly anticipated album, "The Loneliest Time" sees her playing out a fantastical duet with her musical hero Rufus Wainwright.

The glamourous and whimsical video for "The Loneliest Time" was directed by GRAMMY® Award winning director Brantley Gutierrez and features Jepsen and Wainwright calling out to one another during the loneliest time of the night.

Produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Carly before most notably on the song "Julien," and co-written by Jepsen, Shearer and Nate Cyphert "TheLoneliest Time" follows the release of "Talking To Yourself, "Beach House" and "Western Wind." All four songs will be featured on Jepsen's fifth studio album The Loneliest Time, set for release October 21 on 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. The Loneliest Time is available for pre-order here.

Jepsen is currently out on the road headlining her North American The So Nice Tour where she is giving fans a taste of her new tunes. For a complete list of tour dates, and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

