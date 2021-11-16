VIDEO: Calum Scott Premieres 'Rise' Music Video

Today, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott shares the cinematic and soul-stirring video for his recent single "Rise." Featuring a captivating performance from British actor Georgia Hirst (known for her role on the acclaimed historical drama "Vikings"), the visual continues the track's life-affirming message of discovering hidden strength in troubled times.

Directed by Calum's frequent collaborators UK duo Franklin & Marchetta, the video for "Rise" opens on Calum wandering by the ocean, then cuts to a visibly ill young woman in a bleak urban landscape. Tenderly portrayed by Hirst, the woman is accompanied by a nurse who guides her IV-equipped wheelchair outside to a landing, where she then takes in the glorious sky above her.

In a poignant series of flashbacks, we watch as the still-vibrant woman playfully roams the beach with her husband and young children - a scene that becomes all the more potent as the timelines blur and Hirst's character transports herself back to that very moment. As "Rise" builds to an unstoppable intensity, she removes her IV and opens her arms to the world, then suddenly transforms into a flock of birds in flight. From there, we see those same birds soaring above Calum at the seaside: an unforgettable image that perfectly captures the song's spirit of courage, resilience, and irrepressible hope.

"The video beautifully demonstrates the true heartbreaking journey many face and the unwavering strength they show in the face of such a cruel illness," says Calum, adding: "Have your Kleenex at hand, it's an emotional one!"

Released in October, "Rise" finds Calum bringing his warm yet powerful vocals to a majestic sound created with the help of producers Gabe Simon (Maroon 5, Rag'n'Bone Man) and Jon Maguire (James Bay, Liam Payne, Rita Ora). "'Rise' celebrates overcoming, defeating the odds, and prevailing despite the obstacles or the knock-backs you face along the way," says Calum. "We've all faced it during our lifetimes: feeling demotivated or uninspired, feeling like life is out to get you, that it's easier to stay on the ground when life throws its punches. I wanted to write a song that would empower people to chase down their dreams and to try to embrace life, no matter what they are going through or what their circumstances. We all have the opportunity to do it our way, to put our best foot forward and to rise."

At turns wildly soaring and gently reflective, "Rise" marks a bold departure from the soulful minimalism of Calum's recent single "Biblical." After performing the heart-on-sleeve ballad on "The TODAY Show" and releasing its spellbinding video back in June, Calum unveiled an American Sign Language (ASL) version of "Biblical" made in collaboration with the Tony Award®-winning Deaf West Theatre.

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, amassing over 7.5 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his platinum-selling smash "You Are The Reason," a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify's US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries.

The album also features Calum's stripped-back, platinum-certified cover of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own," which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single. His first new music since Only Human, Calum's recent single "Biblical" marks an exciting evolution of his artistry, bringing even more raw emotion to his soulful and timeless sound.

Watch the new music video here: