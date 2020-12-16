VIDEO: CLAUD Shares Video For 'Soft Spot'

Today Claud shares the video for their single "Soft Spot," the second single taken from their forthcoming debut album Super Monster (February 12 via Saddest Factory Records). The melancholic pop song has found fast success around the globe since its release earlier this month. Following a premier on Zane Lowe's Beats1 show, it earned continued plays from Lauren Laverne and Amy Lamé at BBC 6 Music and Jack Saunders & Steve Lamacq at BBC Radio 1.

Watch the video below!

Says Claud of the captivating new video for the song, directed by Brad Bischoff, "Something I've come to realize in the last couple years is that moving away is VERY different than moving on (seems obvious but is really not...). This video is about the stuff that you can't seem to leave behind and that comes with you wherever you go, whether they're good things or not so good things."

Super Monster is 13 songs of irresistible charm and a vertiginous but joyous coming-of-age reckoning with young love. A skilled lyricist with an extraordinary gift for writing infectious melodies, Claud sees relationships as games of endless wonder, intrigue and second-guesses; a roller-coaster thrilling you, even when it's terrifying. From beginning to end, the sparkling tunes capture the assorted stages of a relationship's delight and dejection - the giddy sensation of a first kiss, the heartsick longing of a pending rejection and the reluctant call for a requisite breakup. The first single from the album, "Gold," was released to widespread acclaim in October. Pre-order the album HERE.

Standing at 5 feet tall with green and blue hair (hair color subject to change), 21-year old Claud Mintz is a prolific and industrious talent. The first signing to Phoebe Bridgers' new label imprint with Dead Oceans, Claud has been stealthily releasing impressively agile pop songs for the last two years. The upcoming debut album promises to be one of the year's best.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Reynoso