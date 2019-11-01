VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices' Broadway Our Way Performs 'Play' From FINDING NEVERLAND

With music and lyrics by the British team of Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy, this most recent BOW from BIV demonstrates how wonderful "Play" is. Introduced by co-composer Kennedy, this arrangement by Grammy™ award-nominated and Tony™ Honoree Michael McElroy with Co- orchestration by Isaac Harlan has transformed the song into an entirely new listening experience. As videographer Nate Wind lets the viewer sneak in between BIV members playfully interacting with each other, the performance commences in a groovy "Heigh Ho Jam". Celebrating 25 years as a choir in service to the Broadway community and beyond, BIV revels in the joy that comes from playing well with others, and looking at life through the eyes of a child.

Broadway Our Way is the video series where the Broadway Inspirational Voices takes popular Broadway tunes from your favorite shows and adds their "BIV Twist", which is rooted in Gospel. McElroy crafts arrangements that evoke a new spirit and feeling to some of the best music written for the theatre, presenting them in a fresh new light. Season 3 delivers brilliant new takes on tunes from some fan-favorite and award-winning shows: Disney's Aladdin - The Musical, The Bridges of Madison County, Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting, The Prom, and Hamilton.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV), the 2019 Tony Award Honoree for Excellence in Theatre, was formed in 1994 by Tony-nominated Broadway performer Michael McElroy. His vision was to bring inspiration to the Broadway community during a time when the AIDS epidemic had ravaged an entire generation of artists. Over the past twenty-five years, BIV has served the Broadway community whenever needed. During the choir's first six years they annually held concerts to contribute to and support the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Since then they have taken part in benefits for the Actor's Fund, Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative, BC/EFA, and numerous other fundraisers held on Broadway stages. In 2007 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization to make it easier to give back to the greater community in service to its mission. Outreach programs are created for children in underserved populations, focusing on BIV's mission to provide HOPE to INSPIRE and TRANSFORM youth in need through music and the arts. Currently, BIV has annual programs with The Ronald McDonald House New York, Mosaic Preparatory School in Harlem, and the Covenant House in the heart of NYC's theater district.





