VIDEO: Beres Hammond Shares 'Mi Deyah Again' Featuring Wickerman

Acknowledging that the world has been indoors for the past 2 years with few opportunities to be social and enjoy the company of others "Mi Deyah Again" celebrates the good vibes and positive energy many are ready to share. The world-acclaimed singer said "though we haven't seen each other face to face, we are ready for a real-life embrace."

Produced and recorded at the esteemed Harmony House Studio in Stony Hill, Jamaica; the mood and theme of the song is to bring joy to those who hear the track. Wickerman adds "people have been through a lot and we just want to lighten the vibes.".

Accompanying the release of the song is the music video shot on location in Jamaica. Filmed in the setting of an intimate outdoor space, and in the company of close friends and family, Beres and Wickerman take center stage sharing one microphone while performing for those in attendance and those watching from a distance.

Not lost in the peripheral is a youngster (representing the younger generation) who wants to attend the festivities of his elders. "That scene shows that the youth have an interest in what the elders are doing" said Prof & Kryss Ras who directed the music video.

Cameo appearances in the music video include Tony Rebel. "Mi Deyah Again" is distributed by VPAL Music and is available on all streaming platforms.

Watch the new music video here: