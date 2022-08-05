VIDEO: Anitta Shares 'Gata' Music Video

Global pop superstar Anitta is gearing up for a massive and exciting month of August as she readies to release her Versions of Me Deluxe album soon via Warner Records. Anitta will be releasing a new music video each week leading up to the album. The first video is out today for "Gata." The eye-popping video was directed by Giovanni Bianco.

Anitta began teasing the deluxe version earlier this week to much fanfare and excitement as she revealed the album will feature two new collaborations, one with Missy Elliott ("Lobby") and another with Maluma ("El Que Espera"). Check out the deluxe album teaser here.

The deluxe album comes at an exciting time for Anitta as she just earned her first MTV VMA nomination (Best Latin, "Envolver") - a historic nomination as she is the first Brazilian to be nominated for a solo project in the history of the VMA's. And it was announced today that Anitta will be performing at the VMAs on August 28. She also recently earned a Guinness World Record as the first Latin solo artist to reach #1 on Global Spotify.

In April, Anitta released Versions of Me to critical acclaim and praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, The New York Times, NME and more. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify, with over 40 million streams. Following the album's release, Anitta performed at Coachella where, as Variety proclaimed, she "wowed" the crowd with a 45-minute set that featured a "mind-boggling mixture of genres, emphasizing the Brazilian and Latin music that rose her to stardom."

Anitta is managed by Brandon Silverstein/Founder of S10 Entertainment.

Watch the new music video here: