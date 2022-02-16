VIDEO: Anand Wilder Shares New Video 'Fever Seizure'

Today, Anand Wilder shared the new single and video for "Fever Seizure," the latest release from his solo debut LP. The former Yeasayer songwriter will release his debut solo album I Don't Know My Words on March 25th, 2022 via his new label home, Last Gang. Wilder has also announced a U.S. tour for spring 2022, please see below for a complete list of dates.

Also announced today, I Don't Know My Words is now available for pre-order on CD and Vinyl on Last Gang Records. An exclusive Rough Trade variant is also available. [Insert link]. The album is available for digital pre-save here.

Anand Wilder describes the intense story behind "Fever Seizure" writing, "This is an older autobiographical story song about a frightening episode in which I believed my 9 month old daughter was dying, perhaps choking to death, when in fact it was a very common febrile seizure. I resuscitated this song because I always liked the chordal movement and lyrics, and the song's reference to ambulances and panic connected with the constant siren sound of spring 2020 in New York City."

Anand writes about the video, "The main inspiration for the setting was the Phil Ochs 'Greatest Hits' album cover, where he's standing in front of a red curtain in a gold lamé nudie suit, in an Elvis parody/tribute- I wanted to bring the cover to life on super 16mm film. Nick Lowe's 'Jesus of Cool' album cover and the glamour shots of the band members of Roxy Music inside the gatefold on their debut were a reference as well. When we got to set we realized we needed some kind of band to make the background music in the song convincing, so we put a goldfish in my onstage water pitcher. It was his first music video and he was nervous, but he turned in a great performance. And yes, the goldfish does take the form of the golden guitar god for the guitar solo and autograph scene."

The song follows the release of "I Don't Want Our Love To Become Routine," the latest single from his upcoming solo debut LP. "'I Don't Want Our Love to Become Routine' marked a turning point in my recording process that would inform the aesthetic of the rest of the album," writes Wilder. "Fewer electronic digital sounds, more tastefully arranged mic'd up acoustic instruments

Wilder first announced the new record with the release of the acclaimed single and video "Delirium Passes," which features Ben Sinclair from HBO's High Maintenance. Stereogum describes the song as "a rapturous shot of kaleidoscopic psych-folk," while American Songwriter calls it "a delicate folk-pop narrative on family, divorce, and those fluctuating waves of anxiety..."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

04/27/22 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

04/28/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

04/29/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/30/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

05/02/22 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

05/03/22 - Chicago, IL @ Space

05/04/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

05/06/22 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

05/09/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/10/22 - Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

05/11/22 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/14/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

05/15/22 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

05/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA Zebulon