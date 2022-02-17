VIDEO: Adele Discusses '30' Album on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

BBC America has released new preview clips for The Graham Norton Show from the series' eighteenth episode that will air in the US on Friday, February 18 at 11pm ET/10c.

Adele was a guest on the episode and revealed why she avoids the spotlight after releasing an album. Adele's recent album, "30", was released to critical acclaim and massive success.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch the new interview clip here: