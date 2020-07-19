VIDEO: 17,572 Singers Perform Eric Whitacre's 'Sing Gently' in Largest Virtual Choir Ever
17,572 singers from 129 countries came together to perform Eric Whitacre's "Sing Gently."
The video was produced by Music Productions, with film by 59 Productions and audio by Floating Earth.
Collaborators include Colburn School and the NAMM Foundation
Pianist: Sam Glicklich from the Colburn School
Conductor: Eric Whitacre
CBS Sunday Morning recently did a feature about the choir, chatting with Whitacre about the process, as well as some of the participants.
"I was inspired by what I was seeing around me: people in isolation. And I wrote the music and words to this very delicate, simple piece called 'Sing Gently'," Whitacre said.
"The downsides of virtual choirs are legion," he said. "A virtual choir is this gorgeous, delicate, ephemeral artwork. And what's beautiful about it is that it will exist for all time. But singing together in a room, taking that first breath together, and then singing together, I mean, nothing beats that, and nothing ever will."
