Urzila Carlson to Launch THAT'S ENOUGH ALREADY Tour Across Europe in 2027

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Urzila Carlson will be back on tour in Europe next year with her brand-new show, That's Enough Already, following her sold-out 2026 tour.

People talk about their 'cups runneth over' or tell you to 'fill your cup.' But what happens when your cup keeps getting filled with s and somehow there's always room for more? It's an expandable s cup. But the moment it's filled with something good? Suddenly, it's a shot glass. Enough is enough. That's Enough Already!

The tour will open on 2 September 2027 in Bath, followed by stops in Bristol, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Ipswich, Nottingham, Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Amsterdam, Brighton, Belfast, Dublin, Reading, and Manchester, closing on 26 September 2027 in Edinburgh.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday 30th October, 10am GMT.

Multi-award-winning South African–New Zealander Urzila Carlson is one of comedy's biggest stars. A global touring powerhouse, she's taken her trademark deadpan delivery and cheeky wit to sold-out audiences across Australasia, North America and the UK and has just announced her first homecoming tour of South Africa in 2027. She has built an enormous international fanbase through both her live work and high-profile screen appearances.

In 2019, Urzila became the highest-selling comedian in the 33-year history of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival - the world's largest comedy festival. Her long list of accolades includes four Melbourne International Comedy Festival People's Choice Awards (2019, 2022, 2023, 2025), the Rielly Comedy Award (2019), six New Zealand Comedy Guild Awards for Best Female Comedian, and Sydney Comedy Festival's Director's Choice Award (2017).

Urzila became a household name through her numerous TV appearances including being a regular panelist on Have You Been Paying Attention? NZ and a frequent panelist on the Australian version. Other appearances include Thank God You're Here, 7 Days and QI (UK). In 2020 she was named as panelist on the inaugural season of The Masked Singer Australia and in 2026 she became the first person to appear on multiple international versions of Taskmaster when she was announced as a contestant on the Australian version having already competed on the NZ version in 2021.

Adding to her success on stage and screen, the 2019 re-release of her memoir Rolling With the Punchlines confirmed her place as a best-selling author.

Urzila made her Netflix stand-up debut with the globally released hour-long special Overqualified Loser in 2020 and in 2024 she voiced Honkus in the animated feature Ozi, alongside Laura Dern, Donald Sutherland and RuPaul. In 2025, Urzila starred with Amy Schumer and Will Forte in the hit Netflix rom-com Kinda Pregnant which debuted number 1 globally and was viewed 25.1 million times in its first week.

After crossing 100k annual ticket sales for the first time in 2025, Urzila has already surpassed that in 2026 and is set to go even further in 2027 and beyond. Furthermore, she achieved another landmark career milestone in 2025 with a sold-out headline performance for the On The Steps series at the iconic Sydney Opera House Forecourt; becoming one of only two comedians to ever do so.

In 2026, she cements her status as a powerhouse creator, writing and starring in her own hit self-titled TV show, URZILA. A bold new comedy series produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Australia and ABC, URZILA fuses bespoke stand-up with finely honed sketches and has amassed millions of views online and was picked up by Sky NZ. Later in 2026 Urzila starred in the ABC series Separated at Birth alongside Nazeem Hussain and will end the year with a sold out tour of the UK and Ireland, playing two sold-out shows at the iconic, Palladium Theatre in London.

Urzila Carlson 2027 UK Tour Dates

Thu 2 September The Forum, Bath

Fri 3 September Bristol Beacon, Bristol

Sat 4 September Utilita Arena Cardiff, Cardiff

Sun 5 September The Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth

Tue 7 September Ipswich Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Wed 8 September Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Thu 9 September Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield

Fri 10 September Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Sat 11 September Eventim Apollo, London

Tue 14 September Theater Amsterdam, Amsterdam

Fri 17 September Brighton Centre, Brighton

Sat 18 September Ulster Hall, Belfast

Tue 21 September 3Olympia, Dublin

Wed 22 September Reading Arts (The Hexagon), Reading

Fri 24 September O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester

Sun 26 September King's Theatre, Edinburgh

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