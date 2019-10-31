Underworld Set to Release New Album

On November 1st 2018, Underworld unleashed Another Silent Way: a piece of new music that heralded the start of the DRIFT Series. That track came accompanied by a somewhat rash promise that during Series 1, Rick and Karl would release music every Thursday for a year.

52 weeks later, DRIFT Series 1 collects together Rick Smith and Karl Hyde's inspired, visionary work from the last year. It features music and film that spans genres and continents, that was created in hotel rooms, kitchens, tour buses, cars and studios around the world. During that year, the duo invited techno producers, economics writers, Japanese noise musicians and Australian improv trance acts to add their unique perspectives to DRIFT. The result is a collection of some of the best music of Rick and Karl's careers.

DRIFT Series 1 is released everywhere this Friday, as a 7 CD box set that includes a Blu-ray of all the films and an 80 page, full-colour book that documents the year's work. Also available is a single CD or 2 x LP 'Sampler Edition', each version inviting you spend one year in DRIFT. It's up to you how deep you want to dive.

In the coming weeks, Underworld reveal their electrifying new live show, including two hours of classic Underworld, set to a dazzling production. Each night before Underworld take to the stage, Rick Smith and the DRIFT SOUNDSYSTEM will deconstruct and reimagine the music from DRIFT Series 1 in a performance unique to each show.

Fri Nov 22nd Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium

Sat Nov 23rd Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland

Thu Dec 5th Warehouse Project, Manchester, UK

Sat Dec 7th Wembley Arena, London, UK

Further shows for 2020 are announced today:

Fri 13 Mar Sentrum, Oslo, Norway

Sun 15 Mar The Grey Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thur 19 Mar Palladium, Köln, Germany

Sat 21 Mar Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany

For more information visit: www.underworldlive.com





