US Latin Recorded Music Revenue Tops $542M in First Half
Paid subscriptions grew 12.4% while vinyl jumped 245.8%, as Latin music reached 9.1% of total US recorded music revenue.
US Latin recorded music revenues topped $542.2 million in the first half of 2026, up 8.6% compared with the same period last year, according to the latest Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) analysis. Latin music continued its strong momentum, reaching 9.1% of total US recorded music revenues with gains across multiple formats.
Fans deepened engagement across the board, with streaming generating 96% of revenues and vinyl more than tripling. At the same time, major cultural moments on some of biggest global stages introduced Latin music to new audiences, created more opportunities for discovery and amplified support from already passionate followers.
'Latin music keeps raising the bar as more fans connect with the artists they love and discover new favorites. Whether your first experience is an iconic performance like Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl or Shakira & Burna Boy's World Cup anthem, a shared playlist or passed through a friend's vinyl collection, there are more ways than ever to uncover and enjoy Latin music. These mid-year results show that expanding reach and a healthy music marketplace where sustained label investment helps artists break through, find fresh audiences and build lasting careers,' said RIAA Senior Vice President of State Public Policy & Latin Music Rafael Fernandez Jr.
US Latin Music H1 2026 Revenue Highlights
Total Latin recorded music revenue reached $542.2M, up 8.6%, exceeding the 6.9% growth of the overall US market.
Latin represented 9.1% of total US recorded music revenue, up from 8.8% at 2025 mid-year and marking 13th straight H1 gains.
Physical revenues more than tripled, up 232.2% to $14M, as fans embraced this tangible format.
Vinyl jumped 245.8% to $13.7M, accounting for nearly all Latin physical revenue.
Streaming generated 96% of Latin music revenues, making new music and legendary catalogs readily accessible to fans.
Paid subscriptions grew 12.4% to $308.4M and accounted for 56.9% of all Latin revenue, demonstrating the value fans find in music.
Sync more than doubled, rising 104.2% to $3.3M with placements across film, TV, advertising, games and other audiovisual experiences.
Latin artists have commanded epic mainstream moments in the first half of 2026, introducing their music to broader audiences. With more ways to discover, access and experience Latin music, the unique connection between artists and fans will help fuel continued growth.
Revenue Category Definitions
Paid Subscriptions: Includes premium-tier subscription services as well as music subscription services with limited interactivity (e.g., device, catalog, or on-demand restrictions) or bundled within broader offerings where music is not the primary service, such as fitness apps. Includes paid trials and full subscriptions.
Free Streaming (formerly 'On-Demand Streaming – Ad-Supported'): Ad-supported audio and music video services that do not operate under statutory licenses. Includes social media platforms (including ad-supported VOD and UGC), and free-tier audio subscription services delivered online or via mobile networks.
Other Streaming: Combination of 'SoundExchange Distributions' and 'Other Ad-Supported Streaming' from previous reports. Estimated payments to performers and copyright holders for digital and customized radio services operating under statutory licenses, including SoundExchange distributions and similar direct deals.
Single Downloads: Permanent single-track digital downloads.
Album Downloads: Permanent full-album digital downloads.
Other Digital: Digital music licensing revenues from ringtones & ringbacks, kiosks, music video downloads, digital jukeboxes, and embedded services (e.g., in-flight entertainment).
Vinyl: Full-length vinyl albums, including direct and special market sales.
Other Physical: Physical music formats other than standard vinyl albums, including CD albums, CD singles, DVDs, Blu-ray music videos, cassettes, MiniDiscs, SACD, DVD-Audio, and other formats.
Synchronization: Flat fees or royalties derived from licensing sound recordings for use in television, advertising, film, video games, and other audiovisual productions.
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) advocates for recorded music and the people and companies that create it in the United States. RIAA's several hundred members – ranging from major American music groups with global reach to artist-owned labels and small businesses – make up the world's most vibrant and innovative music community, working to help artists reach their potential and connect with fans while supporting hundreds of thousands of American jobs.
Photo Credit: RIAA
Photo Credit: RIAA
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