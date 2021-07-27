ULTRA RECORDS Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

For a quarter of a century, Ultra Music has become one of the most respected electronic and dance music brands on the international scene. This year, Ultra Music celebrates its 25 year anniversary kicking off with the release of two commemorative remixes today (July 23) of SOFI TUKKER's GRAMMY-nominated breakthrough smash "Drinkee" from British house and techno icon Carl Cox and Chicago dance music phenom John Sumit in collaboration with Brazilian house maverick Vintage Culture.

"Drinkee"-released in 2016 on Ultra--was SOFI TUKKER's seismic first impression that introduced a wholly original global vision of dance music that consistently finds new lives and remains contemporary. The song garnered the group their first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Dance Recording" and is one of many significant releases on the label's extensive catalogue.

"Carl Cox embodies pure love of music and the craft in a way that has always inspired us. It's a dream come true to get a remix from him. What a legend!" share SOFI TUKKER.

Carl Cox says of his remix, "I really enjoyed the original mix, so doing this remix was a pleasure to do. Using new analog Moogs, vocal samples and some lead guitar, was a great challenge to create something special. A true journey of electronic music. I hope you enjoy this remix."

"July 2021 is the anniversary of my first remix of 'Drinkee' - co-produced with my friend, Slow Motion. Our remix of' 'Drinkee' in 2016 was one of the first tracks to catch the attention of an international audience for me. This also began my ongoing friendship with Sofi Tukker." shares Vintage Culture. "Collaborating with John Summit for an updated version of 'Drinkee' in 2021 makes me very proud. John is a talented producer and performing artist. Our 2021 version of 'Drinkee; is already receiving an amazing reaction in clubs across the USA."

John Summit adds, "When Vintage Culture reached out to me about remixing 'Drinkee' together it was a no-brainer. I was already working on a collab with SOFI TUKKER at the time (out later this year) and I had always loved the original. Taking that iconic guitar riff and vocals and giving it our signature tech house treatment resulted in a monster of a track that I did not expect. It was almost effortless how quickly this one came together, and from the first time I played it out and saw the crowd reaction I knew it'd be a hit."

SOFI TUKKER add, "Vintage Culture did one of our first ever remixes of 'Drinkee' in 2016 and we've developed a friendship over the years. And John Summit has recently become a friend and collaborator. This remix feels like family--and it's been going OFF all summer. Really hyped to have one of our favorite song we've ever made make a comeback in the club!"