UK's Tourist Releases 'Kin' From Upcoming Album

Today, UK-based GRAMMY winning producer and composer Tourist (William Phillips) is releasing "Kin," the final single from his new album (and second of 2019) Wild which is out on 18 October via Monday Records [pre-save / pre-order].



"Kin" is another expansive display of Tourist's deft production; beginning with emotive piano chords, it is soon joined by sampled vocals, euphoric drums and expertly arranged synths. Spanning over 5 minutes, "Kin" shows every side of Tourist's sound and perfectly demonstrates his bittersweet, intoxicating musical sensibility.



Last week, he announced his American co-headline tour with Matthew Dear; the perfect touring partners will go head through 10 different cities starting on the East coast in Boston at 12.5, including Chicago, Denver, Austin, Portland and Seattle and ends on the West coast in Los Angeles on December 21st. The tour ticket are available starting today here.



Tourist has already unveiled album tracks "So" [listen], "Bunny" [listen] and "Elixir" [watch the Dillon Moore directed video] and announced a fresh run of live dates hot on the heels of his sophomore album Everyday which was released in February this year.



Tourist first appeared in 2012 with his self-titled debut EP and has since gone on to release two full lengths, U (2016) and Everyday (2019) alongside several more EPs and also remaining active as a remixer, writer and producer, including winning a GRAMMY for co-writing the Sam Smith hit and remixing artists like Christine and the Queens, Wolf Alice and Chvrches.



Tourist on his upcoming album Wild: "With this new album Wild I wanted to fully embrace my instinctual tendencies as a musician. I've tried to set aside my self doubts and share as much music as possible this year, there have been moments when I've been far more secretive of my output but it's been incredibly liberating to keep my fans in the loop in a way that I've never done previously."

Listen to "Kin" below.





Tourist - Wild track listing:



1. And So, You Were!

2. Elixir

3. Bunny

4. So

5. Fiction

6. Still Life

7. Wild

8. 11.12

9. Kin

10. Together At The Centre Of Creation

Photo credit: David Ellis





