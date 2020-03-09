Tyrer Shares Video for 'Helpless'

One of the featured tracks on her debut EP, London-based singer-songwriter Tyrer has now unveiled a video for the track 'Helpless'.



Pairing Tyrer's soaring vocals with sparse strings, 'Helpless' is a captivating love song with darker undertones. The official video communicates the track's underlying message in visual form, portraying a troubled partner and the rest of the family's attempts to steer him back onto the straight and narrow.



Tyrer explains: "'Helpless' explores being in a situation where you're watching someone very close to you repeatedly make self-destructive choices. After being there to support them over a period of time, you get to a point where they are directly hurting you and are so in denial that they're not able to acknowledge or recognise it."



Discussing the track's video, she added: I think that the choice of theme for the video was incredibly personal because it's a life path that I could have been on, had I stayed in a relationship that was wrong for me. The use of familial imagery and children was important to me because it signifies unity and family, I think that it really resonates with teenage/younger parents who may be going through a similar thing. The role I played felt very existential and emotive for me because it is essentially a 'what-could-have-been' life, had I made different choices."



'Helpless' also features on 'This Is', Tyrer's recently released maiden EP, which includes collaborations with Scheller and KXNGS.



A dark, emotionally charged track, 'Helpless' is a perfect sonic encapsulation of the troubling topic that is mental illness.

Production Credits

Director: Alex White

Production Company: @we_are_jealous

DoP: @terrencewilkins

Art Director: @zenon_c

Focus Puller: @martiguiver

Camera Assistant: @bradleyshemmell

Gaffer: @hollievmapp

MUA: @piaxmaria

Hair Stylist: @funkyeri

Editor: Alex White





