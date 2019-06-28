Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Drop New Song RIDE

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have dropped the lyric video for the new song "Ride." The track appears on the band's new album Truth & Lies, out today, June 28, via Snakefarm Records.



"We wanted 'Ride' to sound like we shook up some Mississippi dirt in a mason jar with some Texas dirt and dumped it all over the track," Bryant said. "It's about enjoying the moment you're in and not getting bogged down with whatever could come next."



Watch and listen here:





The band will spend most of the summer on the road. All dates are below.

TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN ON TOUR:

WITH THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT

7/1: Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

7/2: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/3: Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle and Cork

7/5: Montreal, QC @ Café Campus

7/6: Toronto, ON @ Lees Palaace

7/7: Detroit, MI @ Shelter @ St Andrews

7/9: Chicago, IL @ Union Hall

7/11: Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

7/13: Telluride, CO @ Ride Fest*

7/14: Telluride, CO @ Ride Fest*

*Festival Date



HEADLINE:

7/18: St. Louis, MO @ The Olde Rock House

7/19: Trenton, MO @ Mid-America Music Festival*

8/17: Louisville, KY @ Kentucky State Fair

8/21: Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

8/22: Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

8/23: Halethorpe, MD @ Fish Head Cantina

8/24: Montville Center, CT @ Mohegan Sun

10/13: Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Fest*

10/30 - 11/4: The Kiss Kruise*

*Festival Date





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You