Tycho Releases New EP 'Where You Are' Featuring Cautious Clay

2x GRAMMY® Award–nominated electronic icons Tycho is wrapping up an eventful year with the premiere of their new EP, Where You Are, available now via Mom + Pop in the U.S. and Ninja Tune for the rest of the world. The 6-track project is highlighted by “Infinite Heath (Feat. Cautious Clay),” a new spin on the title track of their acclaimed 2024 album featuring vocal contributions from Blue Note recording artist Cautious Clay (Billie Eilish, John Mayer, John Legend), streaming now at all DSPs.

Hansen’s original centerpiece of the recently released Infinite Health album was an instrumental with a working title of “Infinite Health” that he had sent to Cautious Clay. The two songs are clearly connected, but Hansen felt that the vocal version needed to stand on its own with a separate release, and this became the foundation for the Where You Are EP.

“To make the most positive impact on the people you love and the people that love you, you have to be the healthiest, strongest version of yourself and that includes both physical and emotional health,” says Tycho’s Scott Hansen. “Music has a unique ability to heal and help people with things they are going through. It’s always been my goal when I consume music to find a meditation or a healing property in it. And I only hope that my music can do that for people.”

“I wrote this song about a mix of meditation, breath work & psilocybin and the positive effects these can have on health,” says Cautious Clay. “When Scott sent me this instrumental, it had been titled ‘Infinite Health’ so that’s what helped inspire the lyrics."

Where You Are follows the release earlier this year of Tycho’s seventh full-length album, Infinite Health, available everywhere now. Hailed by NPR as “an intimate, emotionally fulfilling journey,” the collection – co-produced by Hansen with Grizzly Bear’s Chris Taylor and longtime guitarist Zac Brown – marked both a return to electronic form as well as the start of a brave new world for Tycho, heralded by such reflective and deeply nostalgic tracks as “Phantom,” “Green,” and “Devices,” all joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

Tycho – who recently concluded their first North American headline run in five years – will begin 2025 with a busy international tour schedule beginning January 8 at House of Blues Orlando in Lake Buena Vista, FL and then traveling North America through the month. From there, Tycho will head to Japan for a pair of eagerly awaited headline dates followed in March by an EU/UK headline run getting underway March 6 at London’s famed KOKO and then making stops in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal. In addition, Tycho is slated for top-billed appearances at Goose’s Viva El Gonzo, a three-day destination festival set for May 8-10 in San José del Cabo, Mexico, as well as The Disco Biscuits’ SeaBisco Alaska, a six-night musical adventure presented by Sixthman sailing September 9-15 from Seattle, WA to Juneau, AK, Sitka, AK, and Victoria, BC aboard Norwegian Jade. Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and ticket information, please visit tychomusic.com/tour.

TYCHO - WORLD TOUR 2025

JANUARY

8 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

9 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10 – Charleston, SC– Music Farm

11 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

14 – Graham, NC – Haw River Ballroom

15 – Richmond, VA – The National

16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

17 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

18 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

19 – Montréal, QC – Théatre Beanfield

21 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

22 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

23 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

24 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

25 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

26 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

30 – Osaka, JP – BIGCAT

31 – Shibuya, Tokyo, JP – Spotify O-EAST

MARCH

6 – London, UK – KOKO

10 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena

11 – Stockholm, SE – Nalen

13 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

14 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

16 – Warsaw, PO – Palladium

17 – Prague, CZ – ROXY Prague

18 – Budapest, HU – Dürer Kert

20 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali

22 – Paris, FR – Trabendo

23 – Gent, BE – Wintercircus

24 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

26 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

27 – Madrid, ES – Sala But

28 – Lisboa, PT – LAV - Lisboa Ao Vivo

MAY

8-10 – San José Del Cabo, MX – Viva El Gonzo †

SEPTEMBER

9-15 – Seattle, WA – SeaBisco Alaska †

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE (LIVE & DJ SET)

Photo Credit: Jamie James Medina

Comments