Two Weeks In Nashville Unveil Debut Track 'Don't Give In'

Having sold out Camden Assembly last month before even releasing a song, South London rockers Two Weeks In Nashville have today unveiled their debut track 'Don't Give In', out now via AWAL.

Listen below!

An empathetic anthem for the downcast, 'Don't Give In' is a confident debut that showcases the band's exalted influences and grand ambitions. Taking inspiration from rock giants like The Who and The Rolling Stones, Two Weeks In Nashville combine the energy, attitude and rawness of '60s & '70s rock with the slick, arena-ready sounds of U2 and Courteeners. The result is an earworm of a track that explodes into a head-nodding chorus full to the brim of positivity.

"It was written from a place of feeling down and out. It's a reminder that no matter how you feel now, you can always get out of that hole. The song's about remembering that and trying to inject some hope and positivity," singer and lead guitarist Billy LeRiff explains.

Brought together through a love of the sounds, energy and extravagance of the history's greatest rock bands, Billy, bassist Jonny Faires and drummer Ian Wilson travelled to Nashville to hone their sound and record their first batch of releases. Having fallen in love with Music City, they've been back twice since then, but as Billy jokes, "Only for two weeks at a time". With an enviable work rate and a dynamic live presence that's seen them play up and down the country, selling out O2 Academy2 Islington, recording at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and garnering support from the likes of BBC Introducing and Absolute Radio, 2020 will see the three piece bring their fresh and enigmatic sound to wider and wider audiences.





