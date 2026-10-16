Two Shell Release Second Album INFINITE NOW

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British electronic duo Two Shell have released their second album, Infinite Now, out now via Young. Following their acclaimed 2024 debut, the duo continue to push the boundaries of electronic music with a maximalist, genre-blurring collection. Rooted in the immediacy, simplicity and euphoria of classic dance music, the album reimagines these familiar elements through a lens of futuristic nostalgia. Infinite Now is available on vinyl, CD and streaming.

Across Infinite Now, Two Shell move fluidly between House, UK Funky, Garage and UK Techno. Pairing simplistic repeated vocal motifs with timeless emotional melodies to create a collection of hits and hooks from the future and past. Opening single 'The Nightmare' is an acknowledgment of the times we're living in, offering an alternative response of infinite positivity. 'Lose Control' channels an almost dumb simplicity, paired with the infectious energy of classic French house. 'Smile' harks to the UK funky era of Crazy Cousinz of the late-2000s, with the swinging bolshiness of classic Basement Jaxx, whilst the gloopy siren-house of 'Follow' echoes the big bouncy energy of Jaxx's hook-laden Rooty album. These are well-told dance music aphorisms but there's a pin-sharp clarity to the feeling – as if the simplest of cliches reveal our truest desires.

Debuted on BBC Radio 1 as part of their Essential Mix last week, lead single 'Rhythm & Sound' explores the increasingly blurred line between human and synthetic voices, reflecting the duo's ongoing experimentation with technology and future pop production.

Where their 2025 playlist IICONS embraced a darker, more dystopian sound, Infinite Now finds Two Shell in a more optimistic space, celebrating music's ability to bring people together and keep listeners rooted in the present. Initially conceived as a sprawling epic, wall of music, before esteemed graphic designer David Rudnick helped them find its perspective, the album sees them draw on the soundsystem culture which has always threaded through their music, since their early days of releasing on underground UK Techno label Livity Sound. The album embraces dance music in its most direct form: music to be felt rather than decoded.

Alongside the album, Two Shell have released Infinite Now+, a ~55 track project featuring additional music from the album-making process, with tracks having rolled out throughout the summer.

Two Shell will bring Infinite Now to the stage for the first time on Saturday 7th November, with a special one-off headline show at London's HERE @ Outernet. Featuring visuals from longtime collaborator Weirdcore, the performance will offer a new dimension to the album, bringing its sound and ideas to life in an immersive live setting. Tickets are available here.

Infinite Now Tracklist

1. The Nightmare

2. Lose Control

3. Smile

4. Follow

5. Closer To The Sound

6. Technology

7. Rhythm & Sound

8. Thing About You

9. Dance

10. Clouds

Upcoming UK Tour Dates

Thu 23 Oct – ZeeZout ADE, Amsterdam, NL

Fri 6 Nov – New Century Locker, Manchester, UK

Sat 7 Nov – HERE @ Outernet, London, UK (album launch w/ Weirdcore)

Fri 13 Nov – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds, UK

Sat 14 Nov – The Brickworks, Nottingham, UK

Photo Credit: Yushy



Photo Credit: Yushy

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