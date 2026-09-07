REYUS Teams With Émilie Rachel On New Single DEEPER WATER

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Independent electronic artist REYUS has collaborated with London singer-songwriter Emilie Rachel on 'Deeper Water', a dance-driven, genre-blending second single taken from his upcoming debut album 'I'm Listening'.

Drawing upon elements of Trance, Garage, House, Hard House and Pop, 'Deeper Water' showcases REYUS' ability to glide between different corners of electronic music while creating a record that remains focused on melody, emotion and storytelling. Featuring the vocals of collaborator Emilie Rachel, the track brings an energetic yet introspective quality to the album, continuing the emotional narrative that runs throughout 'I'm Listening'.

'Deeper Water' fits naturally within the introspective world of REYUS' forthcoming 20-track album, which explores internal thought, anxiety, relationships and human connection. While the project moves freely between electronic, House, Garage, Techno, Pop and Rock, each record is shaped by the feeling and idea behind it rather than being confined to a particular genre.

The collaboration marks the latest addition to REYUS' growing catalogue of work with vocalists and artists from across the electronic music scene. Emilie Rachel brings her experience as a singer-songwriter within dance music to the record, having worked with respected producers and DJs including Nicky Romero and Fleur Shore. Her track 'Ego' with Zen, released via Selected, has amassed more than 7 million streams, while her releases have received support from BBC Radio 1, including Danny Howard.

Based south of London in Dorking, England, REYUS began writing music at the age of 10, inspired by the late Tim Bergling. By the age of 16, he had performed his first club show, beginning a journey that would see him spend nine years developing his sound across the underground under multiple aliases before launching his own label and company to release music independently.

REYUS has developed a reputation for his eclectic catalogue and captivating performances, with his music championed by artists including Tiësto, Four Tet, Gorgon City, Jamie xx, Bicep, Vintage Culture, Diplo, Solomun, Mau P and CamelPhat. His 2025 REYUS & Friends headline events saw him tour the UK and Ibiza, performing at E1, Studio 338, Ministry of Sound, Café Mambo, 528 Ibiza and B Club Kensington. Alongside his own events, he has appeared on line-ups with leading artists such as Maceo Plex, Groove Armada, Adriatique, Confidence Man, Basement Jaxx, Sparrow & Barbossa, and more.

Recorded at studios in Hackney, London, Dorking and Ibiza, 'I'm Listening' brings together the different environments and experiences that have influenced REYUS' creative process. Across its 20 tracks, the album draws influence from artists including Four Tet, Jamie xx, Bicep and Fred again, while maintaining an identity shaped by REYUS' own eclectic approach to electronic music.

With 'Deeper Water', REYUS continues the rollout of his debut album 'I'm Listening', delivering a dance record that continues the album's deeper exploration of emotion, storytelling and human connection.

Release Details

Official Release: September 11th, 2026

Label: REYUS Music

Find Out More & Follow

REYUS: Website | Instagram | Spotify | Beatport

Emilie Rachel: Instagram | Spotify

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