Two Bird Stone Shares New Single “If You Wanna Come Back”

Two Bird Stone is a dynamic new band founded by singer/songwriter Liam Thomas Bailey and featuring some of Nashville's and New York's finest musicians. The band formed in 2019 and will release their debut album, Hands & Knees, on September 11th via Soundly Music.

"Just take a listen to 'If You Wanna Come Back' below whose gentle opener gradually builds in pace before hitting dance-pace, set off by a great Dirk Powell fiddle tune that will surely get your feet tapping," said Folk Radio UK in their premiere of the track.

"This story is told by a cheeky fellow who intends to convince his companion that his selfish absence is absolved by the depth of his return," Bailey told Folk Radio UK. "The tenor of this track suggests that his love is true and that his commitment was fortified by his need to wander."

The satisfied mood of "If You Wanna Come Back" is reinforced by the bright and upbeat fiddle tune "Going Back To Fielden" by Dirk Powell that breaks after the hook. "If You Wanna Come Back" follows the release of the album's title track, featuring Sarah Siskind, and album track "Shoebox Money." Hands & Knees was co-produced by Bailey and friend and frequent collaborator Dan Rowe, who also contributed keys and vocals to the album.

The music of Two Bird Stone is fueled by Bailey's contemporary Americana songwriting and the group's deep appreciation for the traditional fiddle music of Ireland, Scandinavia, and North America. Paying tribute to the many swirling cultures that make up the American identity, Two Bird Stone also carefully incorporates traditional melodies and musical tendencies of cultures abroad to reflect the dimensions of this land's powerful diversity. In lieu of the preservation of traditional material in any strict sense, Two Bird Stone likes to function as a lens through which an audience gets a fresh look at the culture of traditional tune sharing and the instruments upon which we would generally hear them played.

Before spinning off to form Two Bird Stone, Bailey was a highly sought-after Nashville studio and road musician; he also worked in commercial post-production with bandmate, Chad Kelly (accordion), a two-time Emmy Award nominee who has composed original music for numerous award-winning and critically acclaimed films and documentaries. These include Escape Fire: The Fight to Rescue American Healthcare, an official selection of the 2012 Sundance Film Festival and distributed by Roadside Attractions, Starz Network's The Big Bad Swim, ESPN Films' The Zen of Bobby V, and the 30 For 30 feature "The Third Man." He has also composed for HBO Documentary Films' Andrew Jenks, Room 335, The Alzheimer's Project, and the five-time Emmy Award-winning film, The Real McCoy. Bailey and bandmate Judd Fuller (bass, mandolin, background vocals) traveled the world together for 11 years as members of Nashville country star Rodney Atkins' touring band. Fuller has also toured and performed with Peter Wolf from The J. Geils Band, Bo Diddley, Entrain, and Carly Simon. New York-based percussionist, composer, and educator Rohin Khemani rounded out the lineup. Known as an extremely versatile and eclectic musician, his sound can be heard on a wide variety of projects weaving through the worlds of jazz, world music, rock, folk, and electronica. Khemani was a founding member of Red Baraat and co-leads the band Surface to Air Trio with guitarist Jonathan Goldberger and bassist Jonti Siman. He has performed for audiences at some of the world's most prestigious concert halls and festivals including Carnegie Ha

