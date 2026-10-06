Twin Temple Share Nothing Matters, Announce 2027 Tour for DOOMED LOVERS
The album was produced by Shooter Jennings, with the tour set to close at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.
Twin Temple has released a new single, 'Nothing Matters,' ahead of the arrival of their third album, DOOMED LOVERS, out this Friday on all digital platforms. With the release, the Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo announced a 2027 tour of North America, kicking off February 19 in Salt Lake City and running through a return home on March 20 at The Wiltern. DOOMED LOVERS, produced by Shooter Jennings, will arrive in stores on CD and vinyl October 23 via Secretly Distribution.
'Nothing Matters' can be streamed via all digital platforms.
DOOMED LOVERS can be pre-ordered here.
''Nothing Matters' was born out of the bleakest, lowest point of depression and apathy following a devastating loss, functioning as a modern day Gothic lament for a love that refuses to die,' note Twin Temple's Alexandra and Zachary James. 'Channeling a kind of Nihilistic and Byronic romanticism, the song tackles the abject feelings of hopelessness, disorientation, and loss of self that profound grief evokes. We wanted to make something beautiful out of that experience, pairing the tragic narrative weight with the lush, cinematic sweep of a 37-piece orchestra.'
Built within the sonic scape of 1960s tragic breakup songs and Countrypolitan-noir, the track walks a tightrope between classical American storytelling and dark melodrama. It ultimately concludes in a bleak dreamscape oblivion, proving that while the world may fade to black, the burden of enduring love will always remain.
About DOOMED LOVERS
DOOMED LOVERS marks Twin Temple's boldest chapter yet. Working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Shooter Jennings at the iconic Studio 3 at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the album continues the band's commitment to classic analog recording while expanding its sonic palette with lush orchestral arrangements.
Born from one of the darkest periods in the band's personal lives, DOOMED LOVERS is their most intimate and emotionally revealing work to date. Expanding the cinematic scope of their unmistakable sound while remaining rooted in the timeless traditions of early rock 'n' roll, the album stands as the band's most ambitious and fully realized artistic statement yet.
Regarding the record, Twin Temple adds, 'We poured everything into this new record that we made with Shooter. We wanted to push ourselves creatively and expand the production further than we have before, drawing inspiration from the lush orchestral productions of Roy Orbison, The Ronettes, and The Shangri-Las, and added in some Countrypolitan flair. We brought in some incredible musicians like Matt Chamberlain and Jay Bellerose, and a 37-piece orchestra. We wanted to make something as beautiful as we possibly could - of course with our dark spin on things.'
'The truth is, this album was made during one of the darkest periods of our lives. We had been struggling with grief, health issues, addiction, and depression. But day by day, going into Sunset Sound, making music with incredible people who believed in us, and being surrounded by that creativity slowly brought us back to life. We started smiling and laughing again. I was becoming alive again. It connected us to why we fell in love with music in the first place and became our most personal album yet.'
Too bold for some, irresistible for others, Twin Temple have become cultural provocateurs and one of music's most talked about cross over acts. They have garnered widespread coverage from publications around the globe, intrigued by their uncompromising artistic vision, and sparking conversations about artistic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of expression, censorship, and the role of controversy in art, and in a broader sense, the wider role art plays within the cultural landscape.
In an era of imitation, Twin Temple remains wholly original; a band that has carved out an entirely new musical subgenre, defied expectations at every turn, and continues to prove that the Devil really does have all the best songs.
Twin Temple are currently on the road previewing DOOMED LOVERS on a month-long North American tour - a mix of headline shows and support dates, including with Danzig and Jack White. The band made their late night television debut in July performing the single 'Haunt Me' live on THE DAILY SHOW, along with an interview with host Jordan Klepper.
Tour Dates [Tickets]
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand at the Complex
02/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
02/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
02/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
02/27 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
03/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City
03/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale
03/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/10 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
03/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
03/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
03/16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
03/19 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
DOOMED LOVERS Track List
01. Doomed Lovers
02. Possessed
03. I Want Blood
04. Love You To Death
05. Haunt Me
06. Someone In The Walls
07. Monster
08. Nothing Matters
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
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