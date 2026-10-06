Twin Temple Share Nothing Matters, Announce 2027 Tour for DOOMED LOVERS

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Twin Temple has released a new single, 'Nothing Matters,' ahead of the arrival of their third album, DOOMED LOVERS, out this Friday on all digital platforms. With the release, the Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo announced a 2027 tour of North America, kicking off February 19 in Salt Lake City and running through a return home on March 20 at The Wiltern. DOOMED LOVERS, produced by Shooter Jennings, will arrive in stores on CD and vinyl October 23 via Secretly Distribution.

'Nothing Matters' can be streamed via all digital platforms.

DOOMED LOVERS can be pre-ordered here.

''Nothing Matters' was born out of the bleakest, lowest point of depression and apathy following a devastating loss, functioning as a modern day Gothic lament for a love that refuses to die,' note Twin Temple's Alexandra and Zachary James. 'Channeling a kind of Nihilistic and Byronic romanticism, the song tackles the abject feelings of hopelessness, disorientation, and loss of self that profound grief evokes. We wanted to make something beautiful out of that experience, pairing the tragic narrative weight with the lush, cinematic sweep of a 37-piece orchestra.'

Built within the sonic scape of 1960s tragic breakup songs and Countrypolitan-noir, the track walks a tightrope between classical American storytelling and dark melodrama. It ultimately concludes in a bleak dreamscape oblivion, proving that while the world may fade to black, the burden of enduring love will always remain.

About DOOMED LOVERS

DOOMED LOVERS marks Twin Temple's boldest chapter yet. Working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Shooter Jennings at the iconic Studio 3 at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the album continues the band's commitment to classic analog recording while expanding its sonic palette with lush orchestral arrangements.

Born from one of the darkest periods in the band's personal lives, DOOMED LOVERS is their most intimate and emotionally revealing work to date. Expanding the cinematic scope of their unmistakable sound while remaining rooted in the timeless traditions of early rock 'n' roll, the album stands as the band's most ambitious and fully realized artistic statement yet.

Regarding the record, Twin Temple adds, 'We poured everything into this new record that we made with Shooter. We wanted to push ourselves creatively and expand the production further than we have before, drawing inspiration from the lush orchestral productions of Roy Orbison, The Ronettes, and The Shangri-Las, and added in some Countrypolitan flair. We brought in some incredible musicians like Matt Chamberlain and Jay Bellerose, and a 37-piece orchestra. We wanted to make something as beautiful as we possibly could - of course with our dark spin on things.'

'The truth is, this album was made during one of the darkest periods of our lives. We had been struggling with grief, health issues, addiction, and depression. But day by day, going into Sunset Sound, making music with incredible people who believed in us, and being surrounded by that creativity slowly brought us back to life. We started smiling and laughing again. I was becoming alive again. It connected us to why we fell in love with music in the first place and became our most personal album yet.'

Too bold for some, irresistible for others, Twin Temple have become cultural provocateurs and one of music's most talked about cross over acts. They have garnered widespread coverage from publications around the globe, intrigued by their uncompromising artistic vision, and sparking conversations about artistic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of expression, censorship, and the role of controversy in art, and in a broader sense, the wider role art plays within the cultural landscape.

In an era of imitation, Twin Temple remains wholly original; a band that has carved out an entirely new musical subgenre, defied expectations at every turn, and continues to prove that the Devil really does have all the best songs.

Twin Temple are currently on the road previewing DOOMED LOVERS on a month-long North American tour - a mix of headline shows and support dates, including with Danzig and Jack White. The band made their late night television debut in July performing the single 'Haunt Me' live on THE DAILY SHOW, along with an interview with host Jordan Klepper.

Tour Dates [Tickets]

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand at the Complex

02/21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

02/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

02/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

02/27 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

02/28 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/02 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City

03/04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/07 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/10 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

03/16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

03/19 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Tickets are available here.

DOOMED LOVERS Track List

01. Doomed Lovers

02. Possessed

03. I Want Blood

04. Love You To Death

05. Haunt Me

06. Someone In The Walls

07. Monster

08. Nothing Matters

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn



Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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