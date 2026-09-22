Twin Temple Release Video for DOOMED LOVERS Title Track

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Twin Temple has released the video for 'Doomed Lovers,' the title track from the band's upcoming third album of the same name. The song is produced by Shooter Jennings and set for release October 9 via Pentagrammaton Records, with a CD and vinyl release in stores October 23 via Secretly Distribution.

The video was directed by underground analog filmmakers Dante Capone and Fred Joseph on 16mm film.

Discussing the video, Twin Temple's Alexandra James said: ''Doomed Lovers', to us, carries both a Saturnian darkness and a watery, Venusian beauty. The feeling of light shimmering across the surface of an endless black sea. I had a recurring vision of our last day as lovers on a forsaken Earth: waiting for the world to end, with nothing left but each other and imminent doom upon the horizon.

'It was important to us that the video feel like something unearthed rather than manufactured, so we shot the entire video on 16mm film with Dante Capone and Fred Joseph, who used classic Hollywood optical effects and in-camera double exposure techniques. There's something imperfect and fleeting about film that felt essential to the story, like a lost memory of a world that is already disappearing.

'The ocean became the central metaphor. It represents wonder and the unknown, immense power and terrible beauty, and a sense of grandeur- the kind of beauty that swallows you whole. In that way, it felt like love itself. Vast, seductive, dangerous, and ultimately impossible to contain.

'We folded in some ritual Magick, nods to Occult filmmaker Kenneth Anger, and the echoes of The Beach Boys singing about surfer girls along the coast. We hope the result is a kind of beautiful lover's nightmare.'

Twin Temple is in the midst of a month-long North American tour, a mix of headline shows and support dates, including with Danzig and Jack White. The band made its late night television debut in July performing the single 'Haunt Me' live on The Daily Show, along with an interview with host Jordan Klepper.

DOOMED LOVERS is due October 9 via the band's own Pentagrammaton Records and in stores October 23 on CD and vinyl via Secretly Distribution. Pre-orders are available via the band's website.

DOOMED LOVERS marks Twin Temple's boldest chapter yet. Working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Shooter Jennings at Studio 3 at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the album continues the band's commitment to classic analog recording while expanding its sonic palette with lush orchestral arrangements performed by a 37-piece orchestra.

Born from one of the darkest periods in the band's personal lives, DOOMED LOVERS is described as its most intimate and emotionally revealing work to date. Expanding the cinematic scope of the band's sound while remaining rooted in the traditions of early rock 'n' roll, the album stands as the band's most ambitious and fully realized artistic statement yet.

Regarding the record, Twin Temple added, 'We poured everything into this new record that we made with Shooter. We wanted to push ourselves creatively and expand the production further than we have before, drawing inspiration from the lush orchestral productions of Roy Orbison, The Ronettes, and The Shangri-Las, and added in some Countrypolitan flair. We brought in some incredible musicians like Matt Chamberlain and Jay Bellerose, and a 37-piece orchestra. We wanted to make something as beautiful as we possibly could - of course with our dark spin on things.'

'The truth is, this album was made during one of the darkest periods of our lives. We had been struggling with grief, health issues, addiction, and depression. But day by day, going into Sunset Sound, making music with incredible people who believed in us, and being surrounded by that creativity slowly brought us back to life. We started smiling and laughing again. I was becoming alive again. It connected us to why we fell in love with music in the first place and became our most personal album yet.'

Twin Temple has become known as a cultural provocateur and one of music's most talked about cross-over acts, garnering widespread coverage from publications around the globe and sparking conversations about artistic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of expression, censorship, and the role of controversy in art.

Tour Dates

09/22 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal

09/24 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

09/26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center %

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

10/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

% Danzig

$ Jack White

Tickets are available via the band's website.

Tracklist

01. Doomed Lovers

02. Possessed

03. I Want Blood

04. Love You To Death

05. Haunt Me

06. Someone In The Walls

07. Monster

08. Nothing Matters

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn



Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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