TWIN TEMPLE to Perform 'Haunt Me' on THE DAILY SHOW

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TWIN TEMPLE, the Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo, made their late night television debut performing new single Haunt Me on THE DAILY SHOW, followed by an interview with host Jordan Klepper. The performance marked the group's first appearance on late night television.

New York, NY (July 30, 2026) - Last night Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo Twin Temple made their late night television debut, performing new single 'Haunt Me' live on 'The Daily Show', along with an interview with host Jordan Klepper.

'Haunt Me' - out today - is the second single from the duo's recently announced third record, DOOMED LOVERS, due October 9 via their own Pentagrammaton Records. With it Twin Temple announced they have been added to support Jack White at the Hollywood Palladium on September 29, expanded West Coast headlining dates due to popular demand, in addition to previously announced dates supporting Danzig. [all dates below].

Discussing 'Haunt Me,' Twin Temples Alexandra and Zachary James offered, ''Haunt Me' is a gothic love song about fear, obsession, dread and jealousy, with nods to classic American gospel, 1960s rock n roll and the blues. It romanticizes the terrifying nightmares your lover brings, and the paradox of never wanting them to stop haunting you.'

Pre-order DOOMED LOVERS here.

Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central

Additional coverage of the band's THE DAILY SHOW appearance and their upcoming album, Doomed Lovers, is available in Twin Temple Talks Satanic Doo-Wop and New Album DOOMED LOVERS on THE DAILY SHOW and Twin Temple Debuts 'Haunt Me' From New Album DOOMED LOVERS on THE DAILY SHOW.



Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central

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