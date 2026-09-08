Twin Temple Releases LOVE YOU TO DEATH, Tour to Kick Off in Albuquerque

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Twin Temple has released their latest single, 'Love You to Death,' exploring a passion so strong it can only end in death. The Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo will release their Shooter Jennings produced third album, DOOMED LOVERS, due October 9 via their own Pentagrammaton Records and in stores October 23 on CD + vinyl via Secretly Distribution.

Discussing 'Love You to Death,' Twin Temple's Alexandra and Zachary James offered: 'With 'Love You to Death,' we wanted to put our own spin on two distinctly American musical traditions: the romantic innocence of 1962 RCA-style pop and the darkness and brutality of the traditional murder ballad. We've always loved the gritty, macabre storytelling of songs like 'Knoxville Girl,' as much as the polished elegance of the Nashville countrypolitan sound. The song isn't really about murder itself, it's about jealousy, desire, betrayal, and the tragic consequences of all-or-nothing love. It's about devotion taken to its most dangerous extreme, to madness, and crimes of passion.'

Twin Temple will preview the record on a month-long North American tour, kicking off in Albuquerque - a mix of headline shows and support dates, including with Danzig and Jack White. The band made their late night television debut in July performing the single 'Haunt Me' live on 'The Daily Show', along with an interview with host Jordan Klepper.

DOOMED LOVERS marks Twin Temple's boldest chapter yet. Working with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Shooter Jennings at the iconic Studio 3 at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, the album continues the band's commitment to classic analog recording while expanding its sonic palette with lush orchestral arrangements performed by a 37-piece orchestra.

Born from one of the darkest periods in the band's personal lives, DOOMED LOVERS is their most intimate and emotionally revealing work to date.

Expanding the cinematic scope of their unmistakable sound while remaining rooted in the timeless traditions of early rock 'n' roll, the album stands as the band's most ambitious and fully realized artistic statement yet.

Regarding the record, Twin Temple adds, 'We poured everything into this new record that we made with Shooter. We wanted to push ourselves creatively and expand the production further than we have before, drawing inspiration from the lush orchestral productions of Roy Orbison, The Ronettes, and The Shangri-Las, and added in some Countrypolitan flair. We brought in some incredible musicians like Matt Chamberlain and Jay Bellerose, and a 37-piece orchestra. We wanted to make something as beautiful as we possibly could - of course with our dark spin on things.'

The truth is, this album was made during one of the darkest periods of our lives. We had been struggling with grief, health issues, addiction, and depression. But day by day, going into Sunset Sound, making music with incredible people who believed in us, and being surrounded by that creativity slowly brought us back to life. We started smiling and laughing again. I was becoming alive again. It connected us to why we fell in love with music in the first place and became our most personal album yet.'

Too bold for some, irresistible for others, Twin Temple have become cultural provocateurs and one of music's most talked about cross over acts. They have garnered widespread coverage from publications around the globe, intrigued by their uncompromising artistic vision, and sparking conversations about artistic freedom, religious freedom, freedom of expression, censorship, and the role of controversy in art, and in a broader sense, the wider role art plays within the cultural landscape.

In an era of imitation, Twin Temple remains wholly original; a band that has carved out an entirely new musical subgenre, defied expectations at every turn, and continues to prove that the Devil really does have all the best songs.

Tour Dates

09/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

09/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port %

09/12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center %

09/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore %

09/16 – Oklahoma, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

09/17 – Springfield, MO @ The Regency Live

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle %

09/20 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust Credit Union %

09/22 – Tucson, AZ @ La Rosa

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal

09/24 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

09/26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center %

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

10/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

10/04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

% Danzig

$ Jack White

Tickets are available via Twin Temple's website.

Tracklist

01. Doomed Lovers

02. Possessed

03. I Want Blood

04. Love You To Death

05. Haunt Me

06. Someone In The Walls

07. Monster

08. Nothing Matters

Pre-order DOOMED LOVERS at twintemple.com.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn



Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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