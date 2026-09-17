Troye Sivan Returns With New Single 'Party'

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Troye Sivan has released a new single, 'Party,' from his forthcoming fourth studio album, She's the Best. The song is a hypnotic, euphoric ode to losing yourself in a night out, inspired by the cyclical rhythm of a weekend spent moving from place to place. Sivan wanted 'Party' to capture the feeling of a night that keeps going – from one location to the next, with no real beginning or end. The song draws from the bush doofs Sivan experienced growing up in Melbourne, as well as the euphoria of hearing dance music exactly where it belongs: on the dance floor.

'Dance music sounds very different on a dance floor than it does coming out of your laptop speaker. The repetition becomes almost hypnotic, and I wanted to play with structure in that way,' says Sivan.

A Madonna sample from her 2000 hit 'Music' threads through the track, while 'Party' brings together a cast of collaborators including Luka Kloser, Elvira Anderfjärd, Tove Burman, Leland, Tyde Levi, Rob Feher and Styalz Fuego. The collaboration also marks the first official release between Sivan and Tyde.

'We've always made music in the same house. We've lived together for almost our whole lives,' says Sivan. 'We've always naturally passed music back and forth.'

The track marks the first time that shared musical world has made its way officially into Sivan's catalogue.

The accompanying video, directed by Sivan's longtime collaborator Gordon von Steiner, is a grand period piece filmed at a castle in Berkeley, England, transporting the viewer into a world of opulence, revelry and uninhibited celebration. Beneath the spectacle is a deeper idea: partying as something almost sacred, particularly within queer culture.

'When Gordon von Steiner and I were talking about the video and the song, we kept coming back to the idea that partying is actually quite sacred, especially for queer people. Nightlife is often the first place a queer person finds themselves in a room where they're not the minority, so it becomes a really formative and liberating space for so many of us. And it letting loose is innate to humanity, which I believe it is, then surely people have always partied. We wanted to know what that looked like.. So we went back in time and threw one.' – Troye Sivan

From there, the film imagines partying as a ritual that transcends time and place. Opening the visual is the voice of Sir Ian McKellen, who first worked with Sivan when he was 14, almost 15, in a production of Waiting for Godot in Perth. For Sivan, McKellen's appearance carries a deeply personal significance. At the time they worked together, Sivan was on the cusp of coming out to his mother, and seeing an openly gay man who was free, proud and successful left a lasting impression. Decades later, inviting McKellen to lend his voice to 'Party' became a meaningful connection between two generations and a fitting expression of the queer lineage at the heart of the film.

'Party' follows the release of Sivan's first single from his forthcoming fourth studio album, She's the Best. The title track arrived alongside a video directed by Gordon von Steiner and featuring Nicole Kidman, marking the beginning of a new creative era for Sivan. She's the Best is out October 9th, 2026.

Where 'She's the Best' explored the feminine spirit and the people who have shaped Sivan's life, 'Party' turns its gaze to the places where people come together to lose themselves – and perhaps, in doing so, find themselves. The two tracks released thus far are a sampling of the range of pop music styles present on the album.

To mark the launch of the new single, a special event was held in London on Thursday evening with fans, where Smirnoff joined to unveil four new cocktails inspired by the track. Each Smirnoff cocktail was named after an iconic line from Sivan's song.

Sivan's previous album, Something to Give Each Other, debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart, accumulating more than 2.2 billion global streams. The era produced singles including 'Rush,' 'One of Your Girls' and 'Got Me Started,' before culminating in the SWEAT Tour alongside Charli xcx.

Across more than a decade, Sivan's catalogue has amassed more than 15.5 billion global streams, with nine Billboard Hot 100 entries, three GRAMMY nominations, eight ARIA Awards and numerous Platinum and Gold certifications worldwide.

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