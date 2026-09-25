Trinity Bliss Releases Sophomore Album FOREVER FOOL

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Trinity Bliss has released her sophomore album, Forever Fool, a 10-track coming-of-age record capturing the exhilaration, uncertainty, and all-consuming emotions of adolescence as they happen. Blending bright pop production with narrative-driven storylines, dreamy harmonies, and witty, confessional lyricism, Bliss traces the line between imagining the life you want and finally taking the risk of living it. Best known to audiences around the world for her portrayal of Tuk in the blockbuster Avatar franchise, Bliss continues to establish herself as a distinct voice in pop with a perspective rooted in the present-tense reality of growing up. Forever Fool is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Forever Fool is a record for hopeful romantics, chronic overthinkers, and anyone willing to believe in possibility despite knowing better. Across the project, young love gradually expands into the larger idea of becoming yourself, following Bliss as she steps out of the stories she grew up dreaming about and into a world without a script. The album opener, 'things,' finds her watching everyone else's lives unfold while wondering when her own will begin, before 'chemistry,' 'so sure,' and 'run after me' throw her into the dopamine, hesitation, yearning, and push-and-pull of a crush becoming impossible to ignore. On 'once upon a time,' fairytale expectations begin to crack, heard through boppy indie pop beats, as Bliss trades castles and true love's kiss for the unpredictable excitement of real life, asking whether the person she has been chasing might actually be a version of herself. That realization comes into focus on the title track, where being a 'forever fool' transforms from naïveté into a conscious choice to keep feeling everything, even when she knows the risks.

'I know I will always be a forever fool, but most of all, I want to be a forever fool,' Bliss explains. 'A forever fool isn't someone who doesn't know the risks. It is someone who knows the fairy tale may turn Grimm, the perfect moment will pass, and the heart may break, but I'm ready, and I want to feel it all.'

That willingness to dive in carries through the LP's second half. The summer bop, 'will they won't they,' treasures the electric 'almost' of a Southern California summer crush, while 'you make me wanna dance' lets overthinking disappear into the excitement of an electric night. 'i like like you' embraces being completely consumed by infatuation, romantic tropes, and imagined scenarios before the record closes with 'Cirque du Soleil,' turning those daydreams into something real, featuring ethereal vocal harmonies and a sun-soaked chorus. Instead of finding the tidy rom-com ending she once imagined, Bliss discovers that love and growing up are messier, more uncertain, and, as she puts it, 'better than every cliché.' Sonically, Forever Fool mirrors that restless energy through polished pop, folk storytelling, indie instinct, and touches of the sophisticated musicality Bliss developed through years of classical training and artistic discovery. Together, the songs create a colorful indie pop soundtrack for wanting to experience everything before the moment passes. All 10 album tracks were written, composed, and recorded by Trinity Bliss. She also co-produced nine of the album's 10 tracks alongside Billboard-charting producer O.I.AM, who produced the full record, including 'you make me wanna dance.'

Music and storytelling have been intertwined in Trinity Bliss's life from an early age. A classically trained pianist, she began performing at age 6, completed Level 10 classical training by her freshman year of high school, and won the OPUS Music Foundation Concerto Competition, earning the opportunity to perform Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 19 with a full orchestra. Alongside piano, years of guitar study and songwriting helped shape a sound influenced by artists ranging from Sheryl Crow and Alanis Morissette to Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish. She has been featured in notable press outlets like Girls' Life, Just Jared Jr., and The Hollywood Reporter. While her acting career has introduced her to audiences worldwide through Avatar, Bliss has steadily cultivated an identity as a singer-songwriter whose music documents teenage life from the rare perspective of someone still living it. Rather than looking back on adolescence, Forever Fool preserves its first crushes, doubts, possibilities, and discoveries before they have the chance to become memories.

Forever Fool finds Trinity Bliss stepping out of the audience and into her own story, embracing the idea that knowing better does not have to mean feeling less. The album is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Tracklist

things

chemistry

so sure

run after me

once upon a time

forever fool

will they won't they

you make me wanna dance

i like like you

Cirque du Soleil

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 13 Hrs 40 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me