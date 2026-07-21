Trinity Bliss Finds Beauty In The Uncertainty Of Having A Crush In New Single “Will They Won’t They”

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Trinity Bliss has released her newest single, 'will they won't they,' a sunny and airy track that reflects the act of toeing the line with someone, featuring warm guitars, dreamy harmonies, and an irresistible groove. Best known to audiences around the world for her portrayal of Tuk in the blockbuster franchise Avatar, Bliss continues to establish herself as a compelling voice in pop, bringing the artistry needed to turn something as simple as prolonged eye contact into a fully cinematic scene. 'will they won't they,' the final single off Bliss's upcoming fall sophomore album, forever fool, is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Layers of coastal imagery and tension build across the track, turning one bonfire glance into a nostalgic snapshot of young love. 'will they won't they' leaves a wave of exciting anticipation, speaking out for every infatuation that hasn't quite been confirmed. Bliss's voice sails over the instrumentals, full of yearning: 'My heart's still at the bonfire / where those sparks fly.' The teasing uncertainty continues: 'Will they / Won't they / Don't let the waves wash this away.'

'It's that exhilaration of almost, a crush that could be more, and the coming-of-age thrills experienced in all their facets,' Bliss explains. The song doubles as a snapshot of the exact moment before a summer crush becomes a real one. Bliss wrote and composed the lyrics herself, then stepped into the co-producer's chair together with O.I.AM at his studio to shape the track's sound. 'will they won't they' marks the latest chapter of Bliss's upcoming project forever fool.

Trinity Bliss's connection to music started early. She began formal piano training, sitting in on her older brothers' lessons at three and a half and playing recitals by 6, laying the foundation for her musical endeavors that have since expanded across guitar, songwriting, and performance. Trinity completed Level 10 classical training by her freshman year of high school, an achievement most students don't reach until years later. Drawing from classical technique, session guitar work, and influences ranging from Sheryl Crow to Olivia Rodrigo, her music unfolds through an adolescent lens most artists only explore in retrospect, capturing the present-tense reality of teenage life as she lives it. Her previous singles, 'you make me wanna dance,' 'chemistry,' and 'i like like you,' trace the earlier chapters of the same crush now reaching its 'will they won't they' moment.

'will they won't they' is available now on all major streaming platforms. Bliss can be followed on Instagram and TikTok @misstrinitybliss, and on YouTube @trinityblissful.

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