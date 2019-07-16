Trhibe Becomes The Newest Member Of The Country Music Association

Continuing to make a splash on the country music scene with their latest single, Water, sibling group TRHibe wrapped up a successful CMA Music Festival week last month. Not only did they meet new fans and perform at various venues in Nashville, they also took some time out of their schedule to visit the Country Music Association (CMA) office and are now officially recognized as the newest members of CMA.

"We are so thankful to be a member of CMA," says lead vocalist Isabella Keen. TRHibe member Gabby Keen chimed in and said, "We love everything about country music and honored to be a part of this community alongside so many other talented and legendary artists."

Formerly called The Runaway Hamsters, the TRHibe is getting great success with Water.Their visual lyric video of this song made its exclusive premiere on the elite, high-end western attire website of Double D Ranch. This song, which was written by the TRHibe and Steven Keen, was produced by long-time Grammy-nominated Kent Wells (Dolly Parton) and is available on all major digital retailers including Spotifyand Amazon Music. Their last two music videos received major video placement in PARADEmagazine as well as being aired on Music Choice(digital cable television channel or via mobile app) and in 200+ Rooms To Gostores across the U.S.

During their trip to Nashville, they also visited the Seacrest Studios where they performed a few songs and participated in a Q&A on-air interview for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Immediately after landing back home in Idaho, they packed their bags and flew to Los Angeles to perform at the Walk And Play L.A. event which benefited the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

This young group of siblings consists of Isabella and triplets Abby, Gabby and brother Riley. Combining their musical talent and huge hearts, the music they release is inspirational, engaging and heartfelt. Their musical journey has taken them across the country performing at various venues including the historic LA Coliseum, the famous Bluebird Café, opening for Billboard artist Andy Grammer, participating in CMA Music Festival for the past few years, appearing on numerous TV and radio networks including WSM-AM (home of the Grand Ole Opry), taking part in The National Finals Rodeo Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas, and more.

