Trey Songz Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Landmark Album

Atlantic Records recording artist Trey Songz is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his landmark third album with special discounts and a wide range of high profile activity. READY is available at all music retailers and streaming services with special discounts.

The August 31st anniversary saw the premiere of a brand new visual, an animated lyric clip for the album's opening track, "Panty Droppa (Intro)," streaming now at Trey's official YouTube channel.

The Songbook/Atlantic release READY reached #3 on the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200 upon its August 31st, 2009 release and was eventually certified platinum by the RIAA for sales exceeding 1 million. Named among the "Best Contemporary R&B Album" nominees at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, the album includes a stunning series of singles, including "I Need A Girl," Trey & Drake's gold certified "Successful," "LOL :-) (Feat. Gucci Mane and Soulja Boy Tell 'Em)," "Neighbors Know My Name," the top 10, 2x platinum favorite, "Say Aah," and the #1 smash, "I Invented Sex (Feat. Drake)." Most were joined by classic companion videos, streaming now via YouTube. READY has accumulated over a million sales and 640 million streams worldwide.

READY's milestone anniversary was marked with a number of events and special broadcasts, including MTV Live's re-broadcast of 2010's acclaimed MTV Unplugged: Trey Songz on Saturday, August 31st at 9 and 11 pm ET. The weekend also included FUSE airing a special retrospective look at the READY music videos, while REVOLT TV has scheduled a "Best of Trey" video block to air Friday September 6th at 10 pm ET.

As if that weren't enough, BET has slated READY commemorations across platforms including BET Her, BET Soul & BET Jams. The celebrations kicked off earlier on Friday, August 30th with an hour of READY videos presented during the installment of BET Her's Morning Glow. A special Trey Songz "Soul Story" featuring all the videos from READY, also aired via BET Soul on Saturday, August 31st in the 11 am, 7 pm, and 3 am ET/PT hours; the day also saw a 30-minute mini-block of READY videos played on BET Jams at 9 am, 5 pm, and 1 am ET/PT.

On August 31st, the 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY of READY, Trey headlined the "SOUNDS OF SUMMER FESTIVAL" in San Antonio, TX. He continued the celebration at Drais Nightclub in Las Vegas, NV as he co-headlined with rapper and songwriter 2 Chainz! During the performance, he received a plaque for the RIAA-certified platinum album READY.

Trey is further marking the momentous anniversary with a one-of-a-kind READY: 10TH ANNIVERSARY long sleeve T-shirt, available exclusively via his official webstore. In addition, READY will be available on CD, Digital Album, and Deluxe Digital Albums for a special sale price of $7.99 through September 15th; fans spending $50 or more through September 8th will receive $10 off their order using the code READY10.

The late Atlantic Records founder, Ahmet Ertegun, once hailed Trey Songz as one of "the most promising R&B artists we have had since we started the company 60 years ago" and he has undoubtedly proved him to be correct. Since making his recording debut in 2005, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, actor, entrepreneur and Virginia native has patiently and artfully crafted some of the most acclaimed and compelling R&B music of the decade. Trey's first two Songbook Entertainment/Atlantic albums, I GOTTA MAKE IT (2005) and TREY DAY (2007), yielded a trio of top 10 singles, including "Girl Tonight," "Last Time," and "Can't Help But Wait." He later followed up with READY (2009), PASSION, PAIN & PLEASURE (2010), the triumphant #1 RIAA gold-certified CHAPTER V (2012), TRIGGA (2014) - which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts - and TREMAINE THE ALBUM (2017). Since his arrival, the R&B sensation has achieved three GRAMMY® Award nominations, landed back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and staunchly carried a tradition of classic R&B into the 21st century. He has seduced sold out audiences everywhere around the globe, earning the nicknames "Mr. Steal Your Girl" and the man who "invented sex" by crooning with irresistible and inimitable passion. The multi-faceted entertainer has also taken over the big screen in blockbusters such as Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D, Baggage Claim, and Blood Brother.

Most recently, Trey unveiled the new single, "Chi Chi (Feat. Chris Brown)," available via all DSPs and streaming services; the track's companion visual has drawn over 36 million individual views via YouTube alone.





