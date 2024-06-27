Travis Moser Releases New Version of 'Mr. Tambourine Man' Recorded Live at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has released a new recording of “Mr. Tambourine Man” by Bob Dylan. The track was recorded live at The Green Room 42 on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 7pm. Along with Travis’s vocals, the track features Drew Wutke on piano and backing vocals, Sean Murphy on bass, Hajime Yoshida on guitar and Shelby Blezinger-McCay on drums and tambourine.

This new arrangement of “Mr. Tambourine Man” is featured in Moser’s new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins, which recently finished a tour of City Winery venues across the country and made a return stop at Travis’ home base, The Green Room42. The show featured special guests, such as two-time Tony Award-winner Judy Kayeand Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico. The show features brand new arrangements ofsome of Judy Collins most loved songs, along with stories about the songs and why they’re so meaningful to Travis.

“Mr. Tambourine Man” was recorded live at The Green Room 42 and mixed and mastered by Derril Sellers at Cako Studios. Listen to the song below!

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

