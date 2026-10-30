Toy Machine Gun Releases WAITING FOR DIAMONDS via Ton-Up Records

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'Waiting for Diamonds,' the long-anticipated third album by Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Toy Machine Gun, is out now on digital music services through Ton-Up Records.

Recorded during the 2020 pandemic in Seattle, Washington, at M.A.R.S. Studios, the album marks a new chapter for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin alt-rockers. The band brings its Big Star/Beatles/Kinks influence and its gift for storytelling to the album. 'The track 'Painted Purple' gives a voice and story to the character Disco Man,' says vocalist/guitarist Samuel Taylor. 'While 'All the Same,' the standout single,' he continues, 'Lyrically, it's about how we write our own version of the people in our lives and then start to believe it — like everyone's working from their own story of each other.'

Michael Musburger from Love Battery and the Posies makes a guest appearance on eight of the twelve tracks.

'The entire process was a real journey for our band as well as a sign of us maturing as artists after working together for over 25 years,' said vocalist and bassist Mark Strothmann.

Formed in 1995 by teenagers Strothmann and Samuel Taylor, Toy Machine Gun released their debut 'Where's the Mansion,' in 2001, followed by 'Split the Dayz,' in 2005. Ton-Up Records reissued the albums in 2025, and they're available on music services. Toy Machine Gun crafts catchy songs with a dash of sentimentality that describe their adventures in the land of Gene Wilder, Harley-Davidson, and breweries, all of which are known as Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Toy Machine Gun: Sam Taylor (Lead Vocals, Guitar), Mark Strothmann (Lead Vocals, Bass), Chad Larkin (Lead Guitar, Vocals), and Joe Taylor (Keyboard, Piano, Rhodes, Backing Vocals)

https://toymachinegun.lnk.to/WaitingforDiamonds

About Ton-Up Records

Ton-Up Records & Music Publishing is an independent record label and music publishing company formed in 2009 by musician Eddie Star (Eddie Star & The Zero Effect, JoyBox). In addition to Star's music, its roster includes Blood on the Saddle, Greg Davis, Philip Paul Kelly, Toy Machine Gun, and the solo catalog of 1960s legend Dean Ford of The Marmalade fame.

https://tonuprecords.com/

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