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Toy Machine Gun Releases New Single "All the Same" From WAITING FOR DIAMONDS

The Milwaukee alt-rockers mark a new chapter after 25 years together with guest drummer Michael Musburger.

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Toy Machine Gun Releases New Single

'All the Same,' by Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Toy Machine Gun is out now through Ton-Up Records. This is the first single off their long-awaited third album 'Waiting for Diamonds,' set for release on October 16, 2025.

Recorded during the 2020 pandemic in Seattle, Washington, at M.A.R.S. Studios, the album marks a new chapter for the Milwaukee, Wisconsin alt-rockers. 'Recording during the pandemic came with its own weirdness,' says lead singer Sam Taylor. He continues, 'That period of time was special for me because I basically felt like I had to play to process all of my intense emotions at that time.'

https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/1NW5dM3nQwHhipL9Ih2VrO

'The entire process was a real journey for our band as well as a sign of us maturing as artists after working together for over 25 years,' said vocalist/bass player Mark Strothmann. Formed in 1995 by Strothmann and Sam Taylor, the band's debut, 'Where's the Mansion,' was released in 2001, followed by 'Split the Dayz' in 2005. Chad Larkin (Guitar, Vocals) and Joe Taylor (Keyboard, Piano, Rhodes, Backing Vocals) round out the line-up.

The band brings its Big Star/Beatles/Kinks influence and love of power pop to 'All the Same.' Taylor says of the song, 'Lyrically, it's about how we write our own version of the people in our lives and then start to believe it — like everyone's working from their own story of each other.' Drummer Michael Musburger (Supersuckers, The Posies) makes a guest appearance on the album.

Their unique sound captures the spirit of lifelong friendship and a love of Rock and Roll. Toy Machine Gun crafts catchy songs with a dash of sentimentality that describe their experience and adventures in the land of Gene Wilder, Harley-Davidson, and breweries.

About Ton-Up Records

Ton-Up Records & Music Publishing is an independent record label and music publishing company formed in 2009 by musician Eddie Star (Eddie Star & The Zero Effect, JoyBox). In addition to Star's music, its roster includes Blood on the Saddle, Greg Davis, Philip Paul Kelly, Toy Machine Gun, and the solo catalog of 1960s legend Dean Ford of The Marmalade fame.

https://tonuprecords.com/

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