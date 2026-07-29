David Myhr to Launch Pre-Orders for New LP EVERYTHING IS ALL ABOUT YOU

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David Myhr, the Swedish musician known for fronting power pop band MERRYMAKERS, has opened pre-orders for his third solo album, EVERYTHING IS ALL ABOUT YOU. Along with the pre-order launch, Myhr released the album's artwork and full track listing.

David Myhr—the Swedish power-pop craftsman and former frontman of The Merrymakers—has launched pre-orders for his third solo album, Everything Is All About You, arriving physically September 18 and digitally October 2 via Oglio Entertainment. He has also revealed the album artwork and complete 10-song track listing.

The album brings together an impressive international cast of collaborators, including co-producer Andreas Dahlbäck (Per Gessle, Julian Lennon), lyricist Bill DeMain (Marshall Crenshaw, Boo Hewerdine, Kim Richey), Frankie Siragusa (The Posies, The Lickerish Quartet), Brad Jones (Matthew Sweet, Josh Rouse, Jill Sobule), Iain Hornal (10cc, Jeff Lynne's ELO), Linus of Hollywood (Bowling For Soup, The Smashing Pumpkins, Cheap Trick), Christian Phillips (The Sonic Executive Sessions, Colin Blunstone, The Zombies) and Swedish film composer Jimmy Lagnefors.

Together, they help Myhr explore everything from harmony-rich power pop and sunlit West Coast sounds to piano-driven songwriting and sophisticated orchestral pop—all anchored by the melodic craftsmanship that has defined his 30-plus-year career.

The album includes recent singles 'Summer Summer Summer' and 'Take a Run at the Sun,' along with upcoming focus track 'Say Yes,' the uplifting 'Someday Soon,' American Songbook-inspired 'Continental Drifter,' father-daughter song 'Doodlebug' and the rocking title track.

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