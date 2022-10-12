Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Toronto Singer-Songwriter Alex Krawczyk Nominated For Canadian Folk Music Awards On Eve Of Single Release

With more than 150K Spotify streams of her debut album, "Le Olam" and a #1 US radio airplay chart single, Alex Krawczyk has emerged onto the folk music scene in 2022.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Toronto Singer-Songwriter Alex Krawczyk Nominated For Canadian Folk Music Awards On Eve Of Single Release

Alex Krawczyk follows up her Top 10 US radio airplay chart hit, "Better Days" with the 3rd single from her debut album, "Le Olam." She is nominated for Best New Artist at the CMFAs.

With more than 150K Spotify streams of her debut album, "Le Olam" and a #1 US radio airplay chart single, Alex Krawczyk has emerged onto the folk music scene in 2022. Now, she is being recognized for her achievements with a nomination for Best New/Emerging Artist at the 2023 Canadian Folk Music Awards. The awards will be held during The CFMA 2023 Awards Weekend, March 31 - April 2, 2023, in Vancouver, B.C.

Established by Canada's vibrant and internationally recognized folk music community, the awards currently boasts 19 categories. Nominees are chosen for each category through a two-stage jury process. More than 100 jurors, located across Canada, representing all official provinces, territories, and languages, determine the official recipients in each category.

News of her nomination comes as Alex prepares to release the 3rd single from her album. "Turning" follows the #1 US airplay hit, "There Will be Light" and the Top 10, "Better Days."

Alex says, "Turning' is a song written to encourage us to find beauty and meaning despite the challenges we are faced with, and to appreciate the simple moments in life. Thank you for listening! With love, Alex."

When she's not working on her music, Alex devotes much of her time to working with charitable initiatives in her community. Preferring to stay out of the limelight, she continues to write and record new music, continuing to share her journey of hope and healing through song. More details about Alex Krawczyk and her new single can be seen at http://www.facebook.com/alexkrawczykofficial.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Watch: Richard Lynch Releases Duet, Lyric Video With Katelyne Adams 'My Heart And Yours'Watch: Richard Lynch Releases Duet, Lyric Video With Katelyne Adams 'My Heart And Yours'
October 12, 2022

Lynch penned the song from his album 'My Guitar Drips Country.' An accompanying music video is out now. Watch here! Richard Lynch is a seasoned traditional country musician who has worked with some of top names in the field
Second Annual West End Micro Music Festival to Take Place in NovemberSecond Annual West End Micro Music Festival to Take Place in November
October 12, 2022

Toronto musicians and co-producers Brad Cherwin and Sebastian Ostertag have announced the second annual West End Micro Music Festival, following last year's sold-out, inaugural festival. WEMMF takes places at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Toronto's West End. Concert dates are November 18, November 25, and November 26 and December 2.
NJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists Of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal CompetitionNJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists Of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition
October 11, 2022

A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. 
Lena Bloch Premieres New Jazz Suite In Brooklyn, October 16Lena Bloch Premieres New Jazz Suite In Brooklyn, October 16
October 11, 2022

On the 130th anniversary of the birth of Russian poet Marina Tsvetaeva, during a time when immigrants, women and artists face increasing struggle in the United States, acclaimed Russian-born saxophonist and composer Lena Bloch premieres My Name Is Marina, a commissioned jazz suite for ensemble and voice featuring her own English translations of Tsvetaeva's works.
Newly Formed Starling Arrow Announce Debut Single “Wild Sweet” Out Now & Album Due Out January 2023Newly Formed Starling Arrow Announce Debut Single “Wild Sweet” Out Now & Album Due Out January 2023
October 11, 2022

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark.