Toronto Musician Lisa Humber Shares New Single 'Dance Within'

Toronto indie pop musician Lisa Humber shares her dreamy, introspective single/video ‘Dance Within’ out now on all digital streaming platforms.

The second release in Lisa’s quadriptych of new music for 2024, ‘Dance Within’ was created with producer/guitarist Justin Abedin. Since their collaboration began in fall 2020, Justin has been key to Lisa’s musical journey, contributing to her debut EP The Space Between and recent single ‘The Devil’s Advocate’. On ‘Dance Within,’ Lisa explores the idea of finding joy as an act of resistance in a world influenced by social media’s curated illusions.



“The song delves into the struggle between truth and fallacy, the pursuit of genuine answers, and the freedom of letting go,” says Lisa. “Amid the constant stream of thoughts, it emphasizes embracing positivity with ‘Feel good about feeling good’ and examines the true nature of happiness with ‘Joy is often misunderstood.’ ‘Dance Within’ encourages listeners to seek authentic joy and resist the pressures of comparison and perfection.”

For the ‘Dance Within’ music video, Lisa teamed up with long-time collaborator Stephen O’Connell, a director, choreographer, and dancer. Stephen, a fan of Lisa’s work with Justin, drew personal inspiration for the project. The video features dancer Sam Lore, whom Stephen met a decade ago at Rutgers University. They filmed at Highbridge in The Bronx, near the area where Stephen’s parents grew up and where he was born, and they shot the indoor scenes in his aunt Hilda’s Soho loft.



Says Lisa: “Stephen credits Sam for the choreography, which brings the video to life. While Stephen handled the drone shots, Sam’s movements perfectly captured the song’s essence. ‘Dance Within’ is a celebration of collaboration, personal history, and artistic expression, and I can’t wait for you to experience it.”

