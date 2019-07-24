Tony Jackson Returns to the Grand Ole Opry

One of the most talked about singers in Nashville today, Tony Jackson, will return to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 7 p.m. CST.



This appearance marks his fourth show at the Opry since February 23, 2019 when he was presented on stage for his debut by Whisperin' Bill Anderson. This week's show is wedged between his appearance opening for Rascal Flatts at the North Dakota State Fair and shows in Lanexa, VA and Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Casino this weekend.

"Fiddle, harmonica and pedal steel guitar fill this less-known James Taylor salute to the rolling ribbons of backwoods blacktop, but it's Tony Jackson's voice - which could easily pass for Taylor's classic croon - that packs the biggest punch."

Best known for his rendition of the George Jones standard, "The Grand Tour," the former two-term active-duty Marine has garnered over 62 million Facebook views for his videos to date and charted 5 singles in just 2 short years on the scene. Jackson is currently touring in support of his single, "Country Road," the James Taylor classic, which he recorded with an all-star cast of musicians including: John Sebastian (The Lovin' Spoonful, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member), Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen's E-Street Band), George Marinelli (Bonnie Raitt), Billy Thomas (Vince Gill, The Time Jumpers), Paul Franklin (Vince Gill), Joe Spivey (The Time Jumpers), Jeff Alan Ross (Peter Asher, Al Jardine), and Professor Louie / Aaron Hurwitz (former producer of The Band). The track was produced by Donna Dean Stevens and Jim Della Croce and recorded at RCA Studio C, Southern Ground Studios Nashville, TN, LRS Studios Woodstock, NY and In Your Ear Studios Richmond, VA.

Tour Dates



07/27/2019 Lanexa, VA Ed Allen's Campground & Cottages

07/28/2019 Uncasville, CT Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

08/01/2019 Livingston, MT Music Ranch Montana

08/15/2019 Worley, ID Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel

08/16/2019 Bow, WA Skagit Valley Casino Resort

08/17/2019 Bow, WA Skagit Valley Casino Resort

08/24/2019 Norfolk, VA The Granby Theater

09/12/2019 Nashville, TN The George Jones

09/14/2019 Middleton, OH Land of Illusion Adventure Park

11/14/2019 Green Valley, AZ Green Valley Recreation Inc., West Center

01/25-02/02/2020 Ft. Lauderdale, FL The 2020 Country Music Cruise

Photo Credit: The Press Office





Related Articles View More Music Stories