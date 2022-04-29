Tomberlin Releases New Album 'i don't know who needs to hear this...'

Tomberlin has released her highly anticipated new album i don't know who needs to hear this... today via Saddle Creek.

The album finds Sarah Beth Tomberlin expanding her sound without sacrificing any of the intimacy and potency, as showcased by the album's singles "happy accident," "idkwntht," "tap" and "sunstruck."

The album was recorded, at Figure 8 studios over the course of two weeks, with producer and engineer Phil Weinrobe (Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek) and features an impressive cast of players including Cass McCombs, Stuart Bogie, Shahzad Ismaily, Felix Walworth, Gyða Valtýsdóttir and Doug Wieselman.

Tomberlin is currently on a solo tour in Europe and has a full band US tour that kicks off on May 13th in Somerville, MA and wraps on June 10th at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY. All dates below.

Listen to the new album here:

TOUR DATES

April 29, 2022 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade ^

May 1, 2022 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

May 2, 2022 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement) ^

May 3, 2022 Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms ^

May 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK @ Cuban Embassy ^

May 5, 2022 London, UK @ St Matthias Church ^

May 6, 2022 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach ^

May 7, 2022 Brighton, UK @ Kmedia Studio ^

May 8, 2022 Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social ^

May 13, 2022 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

May 14, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

May 16, 2022 Montréal, QC, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

May 17, 2022 Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Baby G *

May 18, 2022 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

May 20, 2022 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

May 21, 2022 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

May 22, 2022 Des Moines, IA @ xBk *

May 25, 2022 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *

May 26, 2022 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

May 27, 2022 Vancouver, BC, Canada Wise Hall *

May 28, 2022 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Madame Lou's *

Jun 01, 2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Jun 02, 2022 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

Jun 04, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

Jun 05, 2022 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

Jun 07, 2022 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

Jun 08, 2022 Columbus, OH @ Natalie's Grandview *

Jun 09, 2022 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *

Jun 10, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

^ Solo shows w/ Maia Friedman

* Full band shows w/ Jana Horn