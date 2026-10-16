Tokio Hotel Release 7th Album ENCORE, Tour Starts Oct 28

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Tokio Hotel released their new album ENCORE today via Believe, sharing a video for its latest single, 'Perfect Ending.' With the release of the record, Tokio Hotel have launched an album-centric 'ENCORE: Tokio Hotel' podcast delving deep into the writing and production over the course of 12 episodes.

The German emo-pop band will support the record with a nearly sold-out arena tour, kicking off October 28 in London. Tokio Hotel previously announced summer 2027 European tour dates, with North American tour dates in the works for later in the year.

Tokio Hotel are currently experiencing a new international career high, driven by their massive social media presence. Vocalist Bill Kaulitz and twin brother/guitarist Tom Kaulitz have been announced as guest hosts of Germany's Saturday night television show, Wetten, Dass…? on December 5. With the success of their Netflix series 'Kaulitz & Kaulitz,' the band now reaches a cross-generational audience of longtime fans and a new, young fan community.

Four childhood friends from a small city in Germany, Bill, Tom, bassist Georg Listing and drummer Gustav Schäfer, have seen it all over the past two plus decades, and with that experience have continually evolved on their own terms. ENCORE, the band's first album in four years, brings their artistic freedom, emotional intensity and distinctive identity into the present with 12 tracks that are both bold and defiant.

Singles, such as the defiant 'Dye My Hair,' provide an unapologetically honest statement about liberation from relationships, preconceived notions and opinions that can hold you back. The track is a driving anthem about breaking free from toxic relationships and reclaiming your own identity. The lyrics offer an unfiltered look at what it means to lose yourself, detailing how you neglect your own friends, grow to hate your own hometown and alter your appearance just to please someone else. But instead of lingering in the pain, the song flips the perspective. It celebrates the liberating moment of taking back control and the confident realization that you have finally found your way back to yourself. A running theme throughout ENCORE.

While 'Without You,' offers a more direct, vulnerable and emotionally unfiltered view of the band. A look behind the curtain after so many years in the spotlight and tabloids.

There may be a hint of nostalgia from a band that formed when they were 12, only to explode while still in their teens, and grow up in the spotlight. But with that comes a sense of confidence in who they are, what they do, and an appreciation of the millions of fans who continue to join them on the journey.

Tracklist

01. Changes

02. Without You

03. Call Me By Your Name

04. Lovers Cove

05. Memory Lane

06. Wanderlust

07. Shout 2 The Universe

08. Homesick

09. Dye My Hair

10. Terminal 1

11. California Nights

12. Perfect Ending

Tour Dates

10/28/26 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

10/30/26 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Area

11/01/26 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Area

11/02/26 - Brussels, BE @ Vorst Nationaal

11/04/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/05/26 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

11/07/26 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

11/08/26 - Nürnberg, DE @ PSD Bank Arena

11/10/26 - Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

11/11/26 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum

11/13/26 - Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig

11/15/26 - Vienna, AU @ Wiener Stadthalle

11/16/26 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/18/26 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

11/19/26 - Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

11/21/26 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena

11/23/26 - Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

07/14/27 - Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica (Roma Summer Fest)

08/05/27 - Aurich, DE @ Mehrzweckgelände Tannenhausen

08/06/27 - Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenpark

08/08/27 - Würzburg @ Residenzplatz

08/10/27 - Mönchengladbach @ SparkassenPark

08/11/27 - Frankfurt, DE @ Messe Frankfurt, Freigelände Agora

08/13/27 - Dresden @ Open Air P5 Messe Dresden

08/15/27 - Magdeburg, DE @ Domplatz

08/17/27 - Halle, DE @ Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel

08/19/27 - Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Summer Stage

08/19-21/27 - Sankt Pölten, AT @ Frequency Festival

08/23/27 - Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Gelände

08/25/27 - Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

08/27/27 - Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza

Tickets are available via Tokio Hotel's official website.

Photo Credit: Ariel Oscar Greith



Photo Credit: Ariel Oscar Greith

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