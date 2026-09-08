Tokio Hotel Release "Dye My Hair," Announce Summer 2027 Tour Dates
The German quartet's fourth single explores breaking free from toxic relationships and reclaiming identity.
German quartet Tokio Hotel has released the fourth single from their upcoming album ENCORE, the track 'Dye My Hair.' The song continues the band's run of powerful and honest string of songs in 2026, showing them to be as confident and unabashed as ever in their two decades plus career. ENCORE is set to arrive October 16 via BELIEVE, and will be supported with a nearly sold-out arena tour, kicking off October 28 in London. Additionally, Tokio Hotel has announced Summer 2027 tour dates.
'Dye My Hair' is a driving anthem about breaking free from toxic relationships and reclaiming your own identity. The lyrics offer an unfiltered look at what it means to lose yourself, detailing how you neglect your own friends, grow to hate your own hometown and alter your appearance just to please someone else. But instead of lingering in the pain, the song flips the perspective. It celebrates the liberating moment of taking back control and the confident realization that you have finally found your way back to yourself.
This emotional contrast is deeply reflected in the sound. Tokio Hotel builds a fragile, atmospheric tension in the verses that ultimately erupts into a boundlessly energetic chorus. The track is bold and defiant, weaving the band's unmistakable DNA with a sharp, contemporary production. It is a definitive statement from a band that knows exactly who they are and where they are headed.
For more than two decades, Tokio Hotel have continued to evolve on their own terms. With ENCORE, the band bring their artistic freedom, emotional intensity and distinctive identity into the present with a track that feels raw, modern and unmistakably their own.
Tokio Hotel are currently experiencing a new international career high, driven by their massive social media presence. With the successful podcast 'Kaulitz Hills: Senf aus Hollywood,' and the Netflix series 'Kaulitz & Kaulitz,' the band now reaches a cross-generational audience of longtime fans and a new, young fan community.
ENCORE Track List
01. Changes
02. Without You
03. Call Me By Your Name
04. Lovers Cove
05. Memory Lane
06. Wanderlust
07. Shout 2 The Universe
08. Homesick
09. Dye My Hair
10. Terminal 1
12. Perfect Ending
Tour Dates
10/28/26 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
10/30/26 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Area
11/01/26 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Area
11/02/26 - Brussels, BE @ Vorst Nationaal
11/04/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/05/26 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
11/07/26 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
11/08/26 - Nürnberg, DE @ PSD Bank Arena
11/10/26 - Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
11/11/26 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
11/13/26 - Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig
11/15/26 - Vienna, AU @ Wiener Stadthalle
11/16/26 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
11/18/26 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
11/19/26 - Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
11/21/26 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena
11/23/26 - Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
07/14/27 - Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica (Roma Summer Fest)
08/05/27 - Aurich, DE @ Mehrzweckgelände Tannenhausen
08/06/27 - Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenpark
08/08/27 - Würzburg @ Residenzplatz
08/10/27 - Mönchengladbach @ SparkassenPark
08/11/27 - Frankfurt, DE @ Messe Frankfurt, Freigelände Agora
08/13/27 - Dresden @ Open Air P5 Messe Dresden
08/15/27 - Magdeburg, DE @ Domplatz
08/17/27 - Halle, DE @ Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel
08/19/27 - Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Summer Stage
08/19-21/27 - Sankt Pölten, AT @ Frequency Festival
08/23/27 - Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Gelände
08/25/27 - Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
08/27/27 - Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza
Tickets are available via tokiohotel.com.
Photo Credit: Ariel Oscar Greith
Photo Credit: Ariel Oscar Greith
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