Tokio Hotel Release "Dye My Hair," Announce Summer 2027 Tour Dates

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German quartet Tokio Hotel has released the fourth single from their upcoming album ENCORE, the track 'Dye My Hair.' The song continues the band's run of powerful and honest string of songs in 2026, showing them to be as confident and unabashed as ever in their two decades plus career. ENCORE is set to arrive October 16 via BELIEVE, and will be supported with a nearly sold-out arena tour, kicking off October 28 in London. Additionally, Tokio Hotel has announced Summer 2027 tour dates.

'Dye My Hair' is a driving anthem about breaking free from toxic relationships and reclaiming your own identity. The lyrics offer an unfiltered look at what it means to lose yourself, detailing how you neglect your own friends, grow to hate your own hometown and alter your appearance just to please someone else. But instead of lingering in the pain, the song flips the perspective. It celebrates the liberating moment of taking back control and the confident realization that you have finally found your way back to yourself.

This emotional contrast is deeply reflected in the sound. Tokio Hotel builds a fragile, atmospheric tension in the verses that ultimately erupts into a boundlessly energetic chorus. The track is bold and defiant, weaving the band's unmistakable DNA with a sharp, contemporary production. It is a definitive statement from a band that knows exactly who they are and where they are headed.

For more than two decades, Tokio Hotel have continued to evolve on their own terms. With ENCORE, the band bring their artistic freedom, emotional intensity and distinctive identity into the present with a track that feels raw, modern and unmistakably their own.

Tokio Hotel are currently experiencing a new international career high, driven by their massive social media presence. With the successful podcast 'Kaulitz Hills: Senf aus Hollywood,' and the Netflix series 'Kaulitz & Kaulitz,' the band now reaches a cross-generational audience of longtime fans and a new, young fan community.

ENCORE Track List

01. Changes

02. Without You

03. Call Me By Your Name

04. Lovers Cove

05. Memory Lane

06. Wanderlust

07. Shout 2 The Universe

08. Homesick

09. Dye My Hair

10. Terminal 1

11. California Nights

12. Perfect Ending

Tour Dates

10/28/26 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

10/30/26 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Area

11/01/26 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Area

11/02/26 - Brussels, BE @ Vorst Nationaal

11/04/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/05/26 - Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

11/07/26 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

11/08/26 - Nürnberg, DE @ PSD Bank Arena

11/10/26 - Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

11/11/26 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum

11/13/26 - Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig

11/15/26 - Vienna, AU @ Wiener Stadthalle

11/16/26 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/18/26 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

11/19/26 - Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome

11/21/26 - Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena

11/23/26 - Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

07/14/27 - Rome, IT @ Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica (Roma Summer Fest)

08/05/27 - Aurich, DE @ Mehrzweckgelände Tannenhausen

08/06/27 - Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenpark

08/08/27 - Würzburg @ Residenzplatz

08/10/27 - Mönchengladbach @ SparkassenPark

08/11/27 - Frankfurt, DE @ Messe Frankfurt, Freigelände Agora

08/13/27 - Dresden @ Open Air P5 Messe Dresden

08/15/27 - Magdeburg, DE @ Domplatz

08/17/27 - Halle, DE @ Freilichtbühne Peißnitzinsel

08/19/27 - Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Summer Stage

08/19-21/27 - Sankt Pölten, AT @ Frequency Festival

08/23/27 - Hamburg, DE @ MS Dockville Gelände

08/25/27 - Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

08/27/27 - Hannover, DE @ Expo Plaza

Tickets are available via tokiohotel.com.

Photo Credit: Ariel Oscar Greith



Photo Credit: Ariel Oscar Greith

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